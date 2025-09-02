Plans to “expand and enhance” facilities at a Sunderland veterinary surgery have been given the stamp of approval by city development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for the Vets4Pets premises in Station Road in the Fulwell area.

Proposed works, outlined in a planning application submitted earlier this year (2025), aimed to change the use of part of an on-site garage to make way for new facilities, along with the addition of roller shutters to the front elevation and other internal changes.

Vets4Pets, Station Road, Fulwell | Google/LDRS

A supporting letter submitted to council officials said proposals would “provide greater flexibility for the tenant” and would “allow for a colleague room, lobby room, library area, store room and an additional kennel to be added to the vets”.

It was also noted that the “expansion of the ancillary floorspace within the store will allow for the enhancement of service provision for both customers and employees, providing a more effective use of space for the surgery” and that “covered staff parking” would remain, albeit with internal changes around it.

Applicants described the development proposals as “minor” and said there would be “no adverse impacts caused to neighbouring properties”.

To support the planning application, an updated ‘parking beat survey’ was also undertaken and applicants said the survey showed there was “sufficient capacity on local roads to accommodate the potential parking demand associated with the proposed development.”

After considering the planning application, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on August 29, 2025.

Council planners, in a decision report, noted the plans would “result in an expansion and enhancement of the existing facilities”.

Although the “internal reconfiguration of floor space within a ‘planning unit’ would, in of itself, not require planning permission,” council planners explained, it was noted that a new planning application was required for the proposed revamp to “authorise” changes to on-site covered parking space provision.

It was noted that “all other areas of on-site parking will be retained in its current form with spaces to the front of the veterinary surgery and adjacent unit shared under a lease agreement”.

No objections were raised by the council’s highways authority and council planners noted there would be “no unacceptable impacts on highway safety”.

Council planners also said proposed roller shutters “would not be unduly prominent in the context of the existing street scene by virtue of being assimilated into the varied frontages in evidence in the locality”.

The council decision report added: “It is considered that the proposal will not have a significant adverse impact on the highway and pedestrian safety, nor give rise to concerns in relation to visual and/or residential amenity, thus, subject to the provision of [planning] conditions, it is recommended that the application is approved.”

Under planning conditions, the development must be brought forward within three years.

For more information on the planning application and council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01488/FUL