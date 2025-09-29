Sunderland planners give verdict on bid to turn Victorian buildings into flats

Plans to convert listed buildings on Wearside into apartments have been given the green light by city development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for 3 and 4 Douro Terrace in the city’s Ashbrooke area.

The two properties form part of a group of Victorian terraces on Douro Terrace which are Grade II-listed, and are located near the Wearside Masonic Temple and close to Mowbray Park.

3 and 4 Douro Terrace Sunderland | Google/LDRS

Plans for the site submitted last year (2024) sought permission to change the use of the buildings from offices to “eight residential dwellings” across four floors.

A listed building consent application was also submitted requesting permission for “internal and external elevational alterations, including new dormers”, as well as “rendering to the building’s front facade” and works to “repair and replace existing windows.”

A planning statement and floor plans submitted with the application noted the development would create self-contained residential apartments constructed to “meet and exceed” national space standards, with some upper floor bedrooms also offering study rooms.

During a council public consultation exercise on the change of use plans, there were four public representations with three objecting to the application.

The concerns, summarised in a council report, included “amenity and highway and pedestrian safety”, with some concerns including parking and increased use of the roadway on Esplanade Mews and associated access issues, as well as concerns about the “quality of the accommodation” proposed.

After considering the change of use planning application and application for listed building consent, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved the plans on September 26, 2025.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the planning application and works would “restore the Grade II-listed building to habitable residential accommodation thus preserving the building for future generations”.

On design and heritage impacts, council planners noted the plans would “retain the existing character of the building, and all internal features would be retained” and that the council’s building conservation officer had no objections subject to conditions.

There were also no council objections in relation to noise impacts, ecology impacts or highway and pedestrian safety impacts, subject to conditions.

The council decision report added: “The submitted plans show parking provision for seven vehicles and adequate refuse storage within the site.

“The council’s network management team has been consulted and has offered no objections.

“A condition is recommended to control that the car parking spaces (as well as the bin stores) are implemented / completed on site, and then retained henceforth for the lifetime of the development.

“The proposal is considered in accordance with local and national planning policy in this respect.”

As part of the planning approval, it was also noted that developers were required to make a financial contribution towards “ecological mitigation and management measures in respect of impacts on European-protected coastal sites and species”.

This will be secured via a legal agreement as part of council efforts to reduce the ‘recreational impacts’ of new housing on protected nature sites.

The council decision report adds: “The proposed development is considered acceptable in principle.

“The design is considered acceptable, and the development would not have a negative impact on the street scene or the locality.

“It would not have a detrimental impact on neighbouring amenity or highway and pedestrian safety and subject to securing a S106 or unilateral agreement in regard to ecological mitigation and management measures the proposal would not have a negative impact on the natural environment.”

Council planners, in a separate decision report linked to the listed building consent application, said the proposed works were “acceptable and would not have a negative impact on the significance of the heritage asset.”

The council’s building conservation officer said that “overall, the scheme demonstrates a largely sensitive approach to the conservation and residential conversion of the properties and will secure the future of the listed buildings in beneficial uses that are compatible with the residential character of Ashbrooke Conservation Area.”

A planning statement from developers previously said the plans would “cause minimal harm to the heritage asset while offering substantial public benefits, including the restoration of the site and the provision of in-demand housing, with materials that respect the site’s character and […] no unnecessary or unreasonable structural alterations”.

It was noted that due to the “physical limitations” of the site’s existing rear space, the application site would “only be able to provide seven car parking bays” which would be “located behind the property along Esplanade Mews.”

A heritage statement also confirmed “integral architectural features will be retained, allowing the terraces to return to their original use as residential units and where changes are proposed they will be sympathetic and harmonious with the properties as existing.”

For more information on the development, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference 24/01677/FUL and 24/01678/LBC.

