Sunderland City Council secured the Partial Closure Order against a property in Hendon following complaints from members of the public about antisocial behaviour and crime.

Council chiefs say the order, supported by Northumbria Police, followed repeated breaches of Community Protection Warnings and Community Protection Notices previously issued to Anthony Cocking, of St Leonard Street, Hendon.

The partial Closure Order granted on Wednesday, November 9, by South Tyneside Magistrates' Court, means that only Mr Cocking and certain named members of his family may enter the property.

South Tyneside Magistrate's Court

The application for the order was made following complaints from members of the public about fighting, abusive language and noise disturbances coming from Cocking’s address.

Statements to the court outlined how the behaviour was impacting on his neighbours’ lives, with some saying they were living in fear.

Members of the public contacted Sunderland City Council and began working with the Neighbourhood Enforcement Team to record and report the behaviour at the address.

Councillor Graeme Miller, Leader of Sunderland City Council and Chair of the Safer Sunderland Partnership, said: "No one deserves to be subjected to abusive behaviour around their own homes and it has been very sad to hear about the impact this one household has had on an entire street.”

He added: "Now that the partial closure order has been secured, I would like to thank members of the public for coming forward, showing their community spirit and demonstrating how if we all work and act together, we can make our streets and neighbourhoods happier and more peaceful places."

Sergeant Craig Sherriff, of Northumbria Police, said: "Securing this order alongside Sunderland City Council was a fantastic outcome for the communities of Sunderland.

"Nobody should have to put up with disorder on their own street, and that’s why we have done everything possible in order to shut this address down to visitors.

"We will continue to closely monitor the area, and should anyone breach this order, they will face criminal repercussions and potential time behind bars.

"I’d like to thank the residents of Hendon for their patience and cooperation throughout, and hope this outcome offers them some comfort. By working with the community and partners, we can continue to ensure this area remains a safe and pleasant place to live and work.

"Anyone with information should report via our website, using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page."