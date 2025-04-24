Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to help Sunderland’s Museum and Winter Gardens reduce its carbon footprint and energy costs will go before councillors for decision next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee will discuss a council application for the Grade II-listed site near Mowbray Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens, view from inside Mowbray Park | LDRS

Council officers at the time also confirmed that “public sector decarbonisation funding” had been secured to support the council in “some decarbonisation work programmed in 2025.”

A new planning application for the Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens, submitted in February, 2025, sought listed building consent for the installation of 10 air source heat pumps and associated pipework on the roof, along with “associated thermal upgrades”.

Other proposed works, set out in a planning listing, included converting the existing café store into a “plant room” with a replacement fire door, plans to house air source heat pump controls within the existing staff kitchen with a “new partition and doors to segregate” and works to replace light fittings and install “wireless passive infrared sensors”.

A design, access and heritage statement confirmed the council had been “awarded a grant through the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme for Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens to fund heat decarbonisation and energy efficiency measures”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council planning officers, in a report published ahead of a decision-making meeting next week, have recommended the museum plan for approval and state works would “reduce its carbon footprint and associated energy costs”.

Works include 10 air source heat pumps “atop the flat roof of the 1960s part of the building (positioned centrally as far back from the south parapet as possible)” and new “insulated low-temperature hot water flow and return pipework running from the air source heat pump units across the roof to an existing riser which connects to the plant room, which is situated in the basement to the south east of the building”.

Other works include “upgrading the thermal performance of the roof” along with the controls for the air source heat pump units being “installed within the staff kitchen at level 04 where a new partition and doors will be inserted to accommodate these controls.”

Submitted planning documents state that the energy efficiency and decarbonisation improvements to the building will take place during 2025 and that the scheme has been designed to be delivered as a “standalone project”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those behind the scheme added the “area of roof where the new air source heat pumps are to be located will be insulated and the waterproofing system renewed as part of this project” and that the scheme has been “designed in such a way that the roof upgrades will not prevent the roof insulation and waterproofing of the wider roof from taking place as part of the later project”.

This includes future plans for the “wider refurbishment and redevelopment of the building”, which will be subject to a separate planning application.

A previous design, access and heritage statement said: “There are clear benefits associated with the [air source heat pump] scheme, such as the wider environmental and public benefits of reducing CO2 emissions and retaining the comfort of users of the building.

“The proposal will allow the building to be better managed and maintained and continue in its use as a civic amenity within the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Overall, it is considered that the proposed works will have a neutral impact on the significance of Sunderland Museum and Winter Garden and its setting.

“Adverse impact relates to views of the 1964 elevation from within Mowbray Park, which will be slightly altered with the installation of the air source heat pump units.

“However, negative impacts identified above have been partially mitigated by a thoughtful design process, and the substantial public benefits which will be derived from the project.”

Applicants previously said the location of the air source heat pumps aims to “minimise the impact on key views of the listed museum from Mowbray Park and to ensure they are safe to access for maintenance”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also noted that the number of air source heat pumps had been “determined […] to provide the maximum decarbonisation to the heating system within the capacity of the existing electrical substation.”

Council planners, in a committee report published this month (April, 2025), said the plans were “sensitive and sympathetic interventions which will conserve, enhance and aid future conservation of the listed asset which, by extension, will enable continued optimum viable use”.

It was noted that the “proposed works are not considered to give rise to harm to the listed asset and so would retain a prominent landmark which provides public benefit.”

A decision on the museum scheme will be made by councillors on the Planning and Highways Committee at a meeting on Tuesday, April 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meeting is scheduled to take place at City Hall from 5.30pm and will be open to the public.

For more information on the planning application, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00302/LB3