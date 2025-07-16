Transformative plans for the future of Sunderland’s landmark Museum and Winter Gardens will go before councillors for decision next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee will discuss and vote on council plans seeking huge changes to the Grade II-listed cultural institution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens, view from inside Mowbray Park | LDRS

However, the towering Culture House development at Keel Square is set to house city library services when it opens in autumn, 2025, and the move would leave free space within the city’s historic museum.

Plans are largely the same as previously announced, including an “internal reconfiguration and refurbishment of ground floor areas”, along with “general refurbishment of other areas of the building” and the “creation of new galleries and exhibition spaces; new visitor and staff facilities [and] repair and improvements to building services”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those behind the scheme said the “museum last received a refresh more than 20 years ago” and that refurbishment was needed “to maintain current audiences, attract new visitors and for the museum in the longer term to be commercially independent.”

Sunderland City Council’s planning department, in a report published ahead of a decision-making planning meeting next week, has recommended two planning applications for approval.

This includes a full planning application for key changes and a listed building consent application for a “package of restoration works to support the long-term preservation of the building”, mainly to the roof, masonry, and windows.

Council planners, in the committee report, said the proposed changes would “facilitate continued optimum viable use of the Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens”, describing it as “one of the more recognisable buildings within the city centre”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was noted that the proposed development would “enhance the operability, usability and functionality of the heritage asset” and would “sensitively and sympathetically enhance the appearance of the 1960s extension”.

The council’s conservation officer also noted the “merits and associated public benefits” of the relocated entrance and improved public realm “in facilitating a more tangible, legible linkage to, from and between the museum, Mowbray Park and Burdon Road which, by extension, will promote increased footfall for the venue”.

The council committee report added: “This would sustainably secure its use as a public museum, thus, providing necessary public benefits.

“To that end, the nature of the proposed development would be sufficient to outweigh any less than substantial harm to the Grade II-listed Mowbray Park and museum building in the planning balance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Subject to conditions it is considered that the proposed development would be acceptable in relation to impact on heritage assets, ecology, highway safety and open space.”

Supporting documents submitted with council planning applications for the site set out the proposed key changes and planned new attractions at the museum.

Ground floor plans include an exhibition space adjacent to the new entrance lobby, along with a relocated reception desk and museum shop linked to this entrance, new toilets to serve the nearby Learning Space and Growing Space and new gallery fit outs.

This includes “Window on Wearside” which would feature “vibrant displays of star objects and new favourites, tactiles, interactives and AVs to enjoy Sunderland’s story of sports, music, events and more”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The soon-to-be-vacated library space would become “Sunderland Story” under the redevelopment plans, allowing visitors to “connect with the river and land to explore the innovative and industrious history of Sunderland from its very beginning” through “mass displays of early archaeology, ship models and mining lanterns, interactive games and stories”.

The new Growing Space exhibition, based in the glazed area facing Burdon Road which currently houses the museum shop, aims to serve as a “focal point for communities to discover how to live sustainably” and as “a space for collaboration, participation, and working together”.

It would feature a huge “central island tree sculpture” overhanging circular modular tables and chairs and would be a “programmable, multi-audience space to learn about the environment, growing and sustainability”, with provision for “fun and messy play [and] provision for live plants”.

Proposed plans for the first and second floors are described as “more limited” but include improvements to “address circulation issues around the existing passenger lift”, the creation of a new meeting space and the “renewal of floor, wall and ceiling finishes” where appropriate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third floor gallery is also expected to see a new gallery fit out to create ‘The Hold’, an open storage display where “visitors can step into the ‘stores’ and explore collections from a new perspective”.

City “pottery and glass collections will take their spotlight here”, planning documents state, with visitors able to “explore how Sunderland forged this incredible creative industry of makers”.

In addition, the museum’s 20th Century Gallery would be updated to “reflect life in the 21st Century” with a “new series of displays capturing a true sense of Sunderland’s community today by inviting communities to co-create the displays”.

Plans would also see the relocation of tiled panels on the museum’s Mowbray Park elevation by the artist Walter Hudspith, described as “among the first examples of public art to be commissioned in Sunderland” and the elevation would be replaced with windows to “maximise the visual connection to Mowbray Park.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council planning documents confirm that proposed internal alterations and additions have been “carefully considered and designed so as to minimise impact to the historic structure and fabric”.

It was noted that proposed external works would also “preserve the significance of the Grade II-listed museum” and “retain a prominent landmark” and would not affect the “character, appearance, nor integrity of the listed building.”

The plans will be discussed by Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee on Monday, July 21, at City Hall.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 5.30pm and will be open to the public.

For more information on the plan, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01073/LP3 and 25/01074/LB3