Sunderland MPs would keep their seats even if Labour drubbing in council results was repeated at General Election, analysis shows

Sunderland’s MPs continue to look secure in their seats, despite a drubbing for Labour at the polls.

Sunderland City Council’s ruling party was defeated in 10 city wards last night, with the Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, Greens and UKIPs all seeing gains.

But even if the results were repeated at a general election, Julie Elliott, Sharon Hodgson and Bridget Phillipson, the city’s representatives in the House of Commons would all look set to keep their jobs.

In both the Houghton and Sunderland South and Washington and Sunderland West constituencies, Labour would remain the biggest single party.

But Thursday night’s gains by UKIP would give both MPs cause for concern at the polls.

In Sunderland Central however, the Conservatives, Lib Dems and UKIP could all feel in with a chance of unseating incumbent Julie Elliott.

James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service