Sunderland leisure centres bouncing back to pre-pandemic user levels, say chiefs

Due to lockdowns and government restrictions, the city’s leisure sector has faced lengthy periods of closure and strict rules when operating to ensure public safety.

Leisure operator Everyone Active manages a range of leisure facilities in partnership with the city council including the Sunderland Aquatic Centre and Silksworth Community Pool, Tennis and Wellness Centre, as well as facilities in Houghton, Hendon and Washington.

As part of a presentation to the council’s Economic Prosperity Scrutiny Committee at City Hall, bosses revealed that attendance figures in many activities were returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Leisure centres are bouncing back.

This included swimming lesson attendance recovering to pre-Covid levels and Everyone Active’s fitness membership base recovering to 93% of pre-Covid levels.

Elsewhere, indoor sports attendance, which was most affected by Covid restrictions, was recorded at 60% of pre-Covid levels.

Councillors also heard that the pandemic had led to an increased interest in staying active, which was reflected by new members using sports facilities.

In addition, almost 50% of sales since reopening in April 2021 had come from people who were new to Everyone Active facilities.

Ian Bradgate, Everyone Active’s contract manager, speaking after the council meeting, said: “We are delighted that following a challenging couple of years, swimming lesson attendance has recovered to pre-Covid levels and fitness attendance is close to achieving that milestone as well.

“This is testament to the efforts of our colleagues in centres, who have worked tirelessly to meet and exceed government guidance throughout the pandemic.

“It also reflects the trust our customers have in us to provide a safe environment, the importance of health and wellbeing in the current climate and on the quality of the facilities and activities available.

“Indoor sports attendance numbers are still on their way back up, as this continues to be the area most affected by Covid and because indoor activities restarted at a later date.

“The fact indoor sports attendances are still recovering, alongside a 15% increase in utility costs and the rise in the National Minimum Wage means we have a lot of work to do to get back to our pre-Covid performance.

“However, we are really encouraged by the fact new members are using the facilities and look forward to welcoming more existing and new customers soon.”

