Sunderland landmarks to be lit up in pink for NHS Organ Donor Register Week

Landmarks across Sunderland, including Seaburn's White Lighthouse will be pink for five nights

City landmarks are set to be lit up in pink from tonight to mark NHS Organ Donor Register week.

This year is the 30th anniversary of the NHS Organ Donor Register and the light up is in line with calls from campaigners to talk about organ donation and getting more people registered as donors.

A number of iconic Sunderland sites will be lit in pink for five nights starting from dusk today (Monday, September 23) until dawn on Saturday, September 28.

Landmarks will include the Northern Spire Bridge, Penshaw Monument, Hylton Castle, Fulwell Mill, the White Lighthouse at Seaburn, Keel Square and High Street West.

(l-r) Sergio Petrucci MBE, founder of Red Sky Foundation, Cllr Michael Mordey, Cllr Allison Chisnall, Mayor of Sunderland, Terry Archbold holding Beatrix Archbold, Cllr Kelly Chequer and Cheryl Archbold

The calls for more people to become registered as organ donors have been backed by leader of Sunderland City Council, councillor Michael Mordey, deputy council leader and cabinet member for health, wellbeing and safer communities, councillor Kelly Chequer, and Mayor of Sunderland, councillor Allison Chisnall.

The calls came as they met and supported North East organ donation campaigners, including the family of Beatrix Archbold.

Cllr Chequer, deputy leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “Beatrix is a very engaging and charming little girl with bags of energy and fun.

Organ Donor Card

“She had suffered heart failure when she was a toddler, spent a year in hospital, and it was the brave decision of a donor family that has helped give Beatrix a new lease of life with a heart transplant.

“Because the donor family had made a difficult decision on organ donation, their sad loss but selfless decision helped save Beatrix’s life.

“Within a month of receiving her heart transplant, Beatrix was able to return home.

“An organ donor can save and help improve up to nine lives and so putting your name onto the NHS Organ Donor Register really is a life-saving registration.

“If more people join and register, then more lives can be saved.”

You can find out more about registering at: https://www.organdonation.nhs.uk/register-your-decision/donate/