Back in February 2022, Sunderland City Council’s planning department received an application for land at the KFC branch at the Pennywell Industrial Estate.

Applicant InstaVolt Ltd proposed installing two rapid electric vehicle charging stations and associated equipment in the car park area.

Following consultation on the application, Sunderland City Council planners approved it on May 2, 2022.

The KFC in Pennywell.

A report prepared by council officers deemed the scheme acceptable and said the plans would meet the objectives of relevant planning policies.

This included policies favouring projects which involve “renewable and low carbon energy and associated infrastructure”.

Electric vehicles are seen as a vital component of cutting carbon emissions and creating a sustainable future.

The Nissan plant and associated industries also make them key to Wearside’s industrial future.

The planning decision report states the proposed development would “assist the transition to a low-carbon future and reduce greenhouse gas emissions”.

It goes on to say: “It is noted that there would be no net loss in spaces with the two standard bays within the existing site simply being converted to electric bays.

“The transportation development team has been consulted in respect of the application and has raised no objection.

“The proposal is considered acceptable in respect of highway and pedestrian safety and in accordance with local and national planning policy.”

Under planning conditions, work must start on site within three years.