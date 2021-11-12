Sunderland guest house to be converted back to residential property

April Guesthouse, Sunderland Picture: Google

Back in September 2021, a planning application was lodged with Sunderland City Council for the April Guesthouse in the St Peter’s ward.

This included changing the use of the property from a guesthouse to a dwelling.

As the property is based in the Roker Park Conservation Area, a heritage statement was also submitted with the application.

According to the document, the plans were submitted as the April Guesthouse is “no longer viable as a guesthouse”.

Applicants have clarified that the guesthouse will remain in business until the property is sold - and that they have three years to do so.

Bookings will continue to be taken and existing bookings honoured while the guesthouse remains open

After considering representations, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved the application on Monday, November 8.

A decision report prepared by planners said the proposal would comply with several policies in the council’s Core Strategy and Development Plan, or ‘local plan.’

This included the “regeneration and renewal” of North Sunderland and developing new homes to meet Sunderland’s housing needs through the “conversion and change of use of properties.”

The council decision report goes on to say: “The proposal would contribute towards the above policies by providing a dwelling house within a built-up area which has many of the facilities for day-to-day existence within walking distance.

In addition, no objections to the plans were raised in terms of impacts on neighbours, ecology, heritage and highways.