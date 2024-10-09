Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

City leaders and campaigners have welcomed planning permission being granted for a new ‘short breaks’ care centre supporting disabled children and their families.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee, at a meeting this week, voted to approve plans for a new care centre at Red Gables, a five-bedroom detached property in East Rainton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together for Children (TfC), which delivers children’s services on behalf of Sunderland City Council, has been involved in a planning application for replacement provision, which will see Red Gables adapted for a care use and staffed to care for up to five children aged 5 to 17 years.

Give us a Break campaigners at a previous demonstration outside City Hall.

Children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and their families are expected to benefit from the facility, with the total cost of purchase and conversion estimated at £1.7 million.

The aim is to provide a location for daytime outreach, group activities and short breaks and according to a council report, to “permit children and young people the opportunity to socialise, while, by extension, also affording parents and or carers short-term respite from their care-giving responsibilities”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning decision means work can now start on “registering the home with Ofsted, essential renovation work and the recruitment of staff”, with hopes to open the centre in 2026.

Red Gables. Picture released by Sunderland City Council.

Pamela Mann, who led the campaign to support families following the loss of services at Grace House, spoke in support of the Red Gables scheme on Monday evening at City Hall.

The parent and former city councillor noted Red Gables aimed to provide a “sustainable home” for affected children and had been welcomed by families since its announcement.

Following planning approval being granted, campaigners and parents praised councillors for supporting the care centre plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement on the ‘Give us a Break’ campaign’s Facebook page said: “Tonight in the council chambers, Give us a Break families and supporters spoke up.

“Planning permission was granted unanimously for Red Gables, to ensure sustainable short break respite provision for the disabled children of our city.

“I’m beyond proud. We’d like to ensure objectors, that we respect your concerns and hope to alleviate them.

“From all the children who cannot speak, we thank the council members who understood their representation.

“From us. The parents”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Marshall, interim chief executive of Together for Children and council director of children’s services, speaking at Monday’s decision-making planning meeting, said Red Gables would be a “controlled environment” with “experienced staff”.

He added the centre was “designed to create a homely alternative so that our parents can have the respite that they badly need”.

Councillor Michael Butler, recently-appointed cabinet member for children’s services, child poverty and skills, welcomed planning permission being granted for Red Gables.

Speaking after the planning meeting, he said: “Together for Children and Sunderland City Council submitted an extensive planning application proposing the change in status of the Red Gables property to become a short break home for families in Sunderland, which has now been approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The project is part of our ongoing commitment to providing the right support for children, young people and families in Sunderland with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

“We have worked extensively with various stakeholders to ensure we get this right.

“At the heart of all our decisions are the children and families involved.

“We will continue to consult with, and work alongside, families to ensure we have the very best support in place for our community”.