A new mayor has been elected at Sunderland City Council who will be the youngest ever councillor in the role and first mayor of Asian descent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Mayor and Mayoress of Sunderland were officially sworn in at a meeting of full council on Wednesday (May 21) at City Hall.

Councillor Ehthesham Haque, Barnes ward representative, will take on the ceremonial role of mayor with support from Hendon ward councillor Lynda Scanlan as mayoress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Allison Chisnall And Councillor Ehthesham Haque after Sunderland's new mayor was elected | LDRS

The pair took over the ceremonial chains of office from retiring mayor councillor Allison Chisnall and consort Mr Alistair Thomson, following their year attending hundreds of engagements across the city.

Sunderland’s new mayor, Cllr Haque, is the city’s youngest aged 28 and is also the city’s first mayor of Asian descent.

Cllr Haque has lived in Sunderland since the age of 10, after relocating with his family from London and was a former pupil of Richard Avenue Primary and Thornhill Comprehensive, before continuing his studies at Sunderland College, the University of Sunderland, and later Cambridge University.

He was elected as a Labour councillor for Barnes in 2023, works as a civil servant and has a strong passion for politics and community service, and was also governor at his former primary school prior to becoming deputy mayor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Haque lives with his wife and family in Sunderland and is committed to working hard for his constituents and the wider city.

The councillor described becoming Mayor of Sunderland as “the proudest achievement of my life so far” and said he was “honoured to serve the city of Sunderland” and “looked forward to celebrating the people of this city and its businesses, charities and communities.”

Speaking at Wednesday’s annual meeting, the new Mayor of Sunderland also said he looked forward to upcoming city developments and events, including the opening of the city’s new footbridge linking the old Vaux site to the Sheepfolds area, the opening of the Culture House at Keel Square and the Women’s Rugby World Cup at the Stadium of Light.

Cllr Haque was nominated for the mayor role by Hendon ward councillor, Stephen Lewis Elms, who described him as a “close friend” with a “genuine commitment to making a difference”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Left to right: Mayor Councillor Ehthesham Haque, Mayoress Councillor Lynda Scanlan, Councillor Melanie Thornton And Cllr Thornton’s Mother, Carol Hopps after Sunderland City Council elected its new mayor | LDRS

“Ehthesham is a rising star but he doesn’t just rise, he reaches back, he lifts people and doesn’t just blaze trails, he brings people with him, he builds community and does it all without needing the spotlight,” Cllr Elms said.

“But the spotlight found him anyway and for good reason […] when our city was shaken by division and unrest after the Sunderland riots it was his voice that brought calm and clarity.

“I remember sitting in this chamber as he spoke, not with anger, not with bitterness, but with courage, empathy and truth, he helped councillors who had never experienced racism or marginalisation see what it was like on the other side and he did it with dignity, a dignity that made everybody listen.

“He didn’t just speak, he led, that day he didn’t just speak for a community, he spoke to a city and the city responded, and now, that same voice will speak as mayor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This moment isn’t just historic, it’s hopeful, it’s a reminder that Sunderland doesn’t just welcome change, it elects it, it celebrates it and now he’s in the mayor’s chair […] he’s a symbol of pride, progress and possibility.”

Councillor Antony Mullen, leader of the council’s Conservative Group and a fellow Barnes ward councillor, congratulated Cllr Haque on becoming Mayor of Sunderland.

“It’s something which I know is a huge personal honour and of great significance to you […] despite party differences we have worked very well together in the ward over the last couple of years,” Cllr Mullen added.

“I have already impressed upon you my view of what the role of mayor should be over the next 12 months, defending our democracy and in particular the rights of opposition parties, which I’m sure that you will.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Haque’s Chaplain will be The Reverend Canon Clare MacLaren, Provost of Sunderland Minster, High Street West, Sunderland, and Wednesday’s mayoral ceremony saw prayers from the Provost of Sunderland Minster and prayers from Zaf Iqbal, co-chair of Sunderland Inter Faith Forum.

Mr Iqbal welcomed “the first Muslim Mayor for Sunderland” and urged councillors to “build inter faith relations going forward and unity in the community.”

Sunderland’s new Mayoress Cllr Scanlan is no stranger to mayoral duties, having served as Mayor in 2018-2019 and the Hendon councillor said there were “so many fantastic opportunities coming up in the year ahead to showcase this city, and support events such as […] the Christmas light switch on, and Remembrance Day parades.”

The new Mayor and Mayoress of Sunderland will be supporting Love, Amelia and Hopespring charities, which both support children and families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also sworn in by full council as Deputy Mayor of Sunderland for 2025-2026 was councillor Melanie Thornton and the deputy mayoress will be Cllr Thornton’s mother, Carol Hopps.

Cllr Thornton, elected to the city council’s Copt Hill ward in 2019, has lived in Sunderland’s Coalfield area all her life, growing up in East Rainton and Hetton and now living in Hetton Downs.

The councillor, who supports local groups including Friends of Hetton Lyons Country Park and Coalfields Pride, which she chairs, previously chaired the city’s Planning and Highways Committee and said she was honoured to now serve as Deputy Mayor of Sunderland.

The outgoing mayor, Cllr Allison Chisnall, said it had been an “honour and privilege to serve as Mayor of Sunderland” and wished the new mayor and deputy mayor the best of luck for the coming year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Chisnall thanked her consort, friends, family and colleagues for their support over her year of office, reflected on meeting “the most incredible people” and praised the council’s response following violent disorder in Sunderland city centre in August, 2024, and the Sunderland residents “who all came together to support each other”.

“I will look back at my time in office with such fondness. Taking part in events like the Mayor’s Civic Ball, the Christmas Light Switch On, and VE Day has been an honour,” Cllr Chisnall added.

“We are also incredibly grateful to have been able to raise over £20,000 for our chosen charities Castletown Scouts Group, Hylton Castle Trust, and The Royalty Theatre.”

During the annual council meeting, alternative nominations for Mayor of Sunderland and Deputy Mayor of Sunderland were proposed by the council’s opposition Liberal Democrats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being put to votes, both alternative nominations were not supported by a majority of councillors.

Councillor Paul Edgeworth, Wearside Liberal Democrats leader, wished Cllr Haque well in his role as Mayor of Sunderland for the coming year.

Cllr Edgeworth added if the new mayor “chaired meetings fairly and impartially, which I’m sure you will, you will have the full support of the Liberal Democrat group.”

The annual meeting and mayor-making ceremony was broadcast live via Sunderland City Council’s YouTube channel and is available to view here.