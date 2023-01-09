Firefighters are warning people against taking risks to stay warm during the cost of living crisis.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service chiefs noted around the country they have heard reports of “all sorts of weird and wonderful inventions” from people trying to heat their homes in recent months.

These includes the now infamous plant pot candle heaters which have been linked to blazes, including the flat fire in Derby which saw 50 people evacuated towards the end of 2022.

The warning comes as people deal with the impact of the cost of living crisis and issues such as rising energy bills to heat their homes.

At the latest meeting of the Coalfield Area Committee in December, fire service representatives said they had not to date had any incidents linked to issues with alternative heating methods in the Tyne and Wear area.

However they stressed they remain vigilant for potential hazards while carrying out targeted safe and well visits to homes in the region.

Andrew Nelson, station manager at Farringdon Community Fire Station, said they are keeping an eye out for potential issues, as well as individuals who may need signposting for additional support.

He said: “This is something that’s been flagged earlier in the summer through incidents that, touch wood, haven’t been identified in the Tyne and Wear area.

“But because of the cost of living crisis people have been coming up with all sorts of weird and wonderful inventions to heat their homes.

“When it comes to carrying out safe and well visits we’re more vigilant in keeping an eye out for those types of things and passing on the advice.”

He added if they see families or individuals struggling during the visits they will put referrals in and try to signpost them to get additional support and help where necessary.

The safe and well checks involve a uniformed member of staff visiting a home to carry out a risk assessment, providing advice on smoke alarms and other precautions which may be needed.

As of early December, crews have carried out 439 safe and well visits to households across the Coalfields area since April.

The response came after Labour’s Councillor Katherine Mason-Gage, Shiney Row ward representative, questioned if firefighters had seen any incidents due to people “putting themselves in danger” through heating decisions due to the cost of living crisis.