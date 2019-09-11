Sunderland families say plans for new tip in the city are 'well overdue' as work moves forward
Plans for a major new household waste and recycling centre in Sunderland are set to move forward – and readers say the decision is long overdue.
On Tuesday, September 17, Sunderland City Council's Cabinet will be set to approve the detailed development work for the new Household Waste and Recycling Centre (HWRC) at Pallion Industrial Estate.
This would replace the facility that exists at Beach Street in Deptford – which councillors say has reached capacity.
The council has assigned £5million for the Pallion works and a mini-recycling centre in the Coalfields area.
The report says planning applications could be made in 2020 and the Pallion site could open at the start of 2021.
Echo readers have shown their support for the new development – adding that the works should help queues at the current waste centre site.
Others questioned the cost of the project.
Andy Van Ouzman said: “Great. Well overdue. The queues at the current one are mad!”
Ray Knox added: “About time too. The present one is not fit for purpose, position, queues and access to name a few.”
Paul Chambers said: “Best place for it. Keep it off busy roads. Less hassle.”
Mandy Tucker said: “I was just saying the other day that it should be somewhere bigger, especially since the queue is always right past the roundabout.”
Loraine Ross said: “Five million. Wow.”
Darren Tyler commented: “Well overdue, but £5million sounds a bit extreme.”
Jimmy Schofield said: “Can someone show me how it costs five million? I’ll take the contract for half that and do a better job.”