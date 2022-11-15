Sunderland facing 'all-out' elections in 2026 with boundary changes expected for city

The city council has a total of 25 wards served by 75 councillors and operates in an annual election cycle where a third of seats are contested each May.

According to a report presented to the council’s ruling cabinet, a new review has commenced to put the council’s size and ward boundaries under the microscope.

The process has been instigated by the Local Government Boundary Commission for England with the last review taking place around 20 years ago.

Boundary changes are in the offing.

Last week, councillors were told about the process of the new review and timescales involved, as well as plans for the council to set up a politically balanced ‘Boundary Review Working Group’ of seven councillors.

The working group will assist in developing a document to be submitted to full council in January, 2023, with further reports also expected to be submitted to the council on ward arrangements as the commission progresses.

The process could see the potential re-drawing of ward boundaries in the city council area “so that they meet statutory criteria.”

Ward arrangements will be linked to two phases of public consultation in 2023 before final recommendations are published in February 2024.

According to the report to cabinet, it is anticipated a Parliamentary Order will be laid in Spring 2024 followed by ‘all out elections’ in May 2026.

This would see a single election with all 75 seats on Sunderland City Council up for grabs. The local authority would then revert back to electing members of the council “in thirds”.

Councillor Paul Stewart, cabinet secretary, outlined a report on the matter at City Hall on Thursday, November 10.

He told the cabinet meeting: “The Local Government Boundary Commission for England has contacted the council to indicate that it intends to carry out a review of the overall composition of the council and ward arrangements.

“The previous review was undertaken in 2002, and some of us can remember that, with the final recommendations being published in October 2003 and the whole council elections taking place in 2004.

“The purpose of the review is to ensure electoral equality across the city wards, i.e that they have a proportionate number of electors per ward with the right number of elected members.

“The commission has indicated that final recommendations from this review will be published in February, 2024 with a Parliamentary Order laid in Spring 2024, following which all out elections would then be held in May 2026.”

A report to cabinet added there were “no real alternative options” to the review and that the council had to take part to provide information such as “property forecasts and data”.

The cabinet report adds: “The council is invited by the commission to submit council size proposals during the preliminary stage of the review.

“If the council did not submit a proposal response then it would mean that the commission would make its final recommendations without the benefit of the council’s views.”