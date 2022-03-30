Sunderland City Council’s planning department recently received an application for Saint Lukes Terrace, in the city’s Pallion ward.

This included a change of use from its current classification as a dog grooming centre, to a ‘class E’ shoe shop.

The unit was most recently transformed into a hot food takeaway, however a retrospective application for the change of use was refused by Sunderland City Council in October last year.

A decision notice at the time outlined the reasons behind the decision, which included the plans clashing with a policy aiming to tackle childhood obesity.

Council planners also singled out new timber cladding to the front of the building as another reason for refusal, stating it was an “incongruous addition to the property which is out of keeping with the surrounding area”.

According to a design and access statement submitted to the council earlier in March, the “client has taken the points of refusal into consideration and stripped out the takeaway equipment” with a new application proposing a shoe shop use.

The statement reads: “With regard to residential amenity the proposal would introduce a commercial use within a busy commercial area.

“It would not be considered that the comings and goings from the site would [sic] negatively impact the residential amenity of the area including noise levels which would actually be reduced.

“We accept environmental health consultees would need to confirm this position.”

The design and access statement goes on to say: “The proposal would not change the external appearance of the building and would continue to have appropriate outlook entering the proposed shoe shop and an active frontage.

“The proposed shoe shop (class E) would occupy the main area to the ground floor, with the front part acting as the public counter and the rear part containing a decking area.”

A decision on the shoe shop application is expected to be made later this year.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s online planning portal and search reference: 22/00627/FUL

