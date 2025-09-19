Senior councillors on Wearside have backed a new plan which aims to support the installation of solar panels across council properties, schools and academies.

Sunderland City Council’s Labour cabinet, at a meeting this week, approved plans for a “new multi-supplier framework for future solar PV works required by the council.”

A report to cabinet asked for approval to allow the procurement and appointment of contractors to a new “Sunderland specific framework” linked to “the delivery of solar PV and battery storage installations”.

Sunderland City Council’s cabinet has approved a new ‘Solar PV framework’ | National World

The framework would allow the council to “consider the use of local and regional SMEs [small and medium-sized businesses] where it is appropriate to do so” to “maximise the benefit within the city and wider north east region”.

The cabinet report noted that existing external frameworks “would not maximise the opportunities that could be available to local SMEs in the city and the north east region”.

This is because of “the nature of the work (small installations across a large number of sites)”, with council cabinet papers stating “suppliers on these [existing] frameworks are unlikely to deliver best value for the council or funding partners”.

It was also noted that the proposed solar PV works would “reduce energy costs and carbon emissions from the council’s properties and schools, supporting delivery of the citywide Low Carbon Framework and work towards the ambitious targets of the council and the city becoming carbon neutral by 2030 and 2040 respectively”.

The cabinet report confirmed the “proposed procurement of a framework for the provision of solar PV will enable the delivery of solar PV and battery storage technology at council properties, schools and academies”.

It said that the “decarbonisation of operational buildings” include, but are not limited to, Bunnyhill Centre, Hetton Centre, Grindon Mews, Washington Library and Arts Centre Washington, along with the wider “Schools Invest to Save Solar Programme.”

Councillor Lindsey Leonard, cabinet member for environment, transport and net zero, outlined a report on the new framework to cabinet at City Hall on Thursday (September 18, 2025).

Cllr Leonard said the changes were “key to our ambitious Net Zero strategy alongside lowering costs for energy consumption and costs within our buildings.”

The cabinet report added: “There is a requirement for the installation of solar PV and associated storage technology at a number of council properties and schools.

“It is therefore proposed to procure a solar PV framework to enable the subsequent delivery of these installations as individual call-off projects under the proposed framework.

“These projects generally form part of the approved capital programme and are funded through a combination of council resources and other external funding programmes.

“The award of the proposed framework will be subject to a competitiveprocurement process with criteria focussing on quality, price and social value.

“Where appropriate, the council will consider the use of local and regionalsuppliers to be appointed to the framework.

“Once awarded, the framework will then apply for a period of four years and will operate on a ranked basis based on the tender prices provided by contractors during the procurement process that will enable direct call-offs for individual projects in accordance with this ranking system.”

More information on the project can be found via Sunderland City Council’s website.