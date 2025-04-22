Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Concerns have been raised by councillors in Sunderland over “misinformation and disinformation” being spread on social media – with calls for the Government to help combat the issue.

The comments came as part of a discussion on work which has taken place to date in the development of a social cohesion strategy for Sunderland.

Sunderland City Council has been working with members of the Sunderland Partnership and with a range of organisations and community representatives to engage with residents on social cohesion issues in creating the plan.

It follows the disorder experienced in the city in August 2024.

The strategy will provide the blueprint for partners and organisations across the public, voluntary and private sectors to support and work with residents.

This will help achieve the City Plan ambition of “communities thriving and feeling proud, being stronger together and where everyone is playing their part.”

During the update, given to the latest meeting of the city council’s scrutiny co-ordinating committee, Councillor Antony Mullen raised concerns over the issue of false information being spread on social media in regards to migrants in the city.

The Conservative group leader therefore asked if the council can do anything to help counter and combat this.

Councillor Michael Mordey, city council leader, responded by noting the “power of social media” is an issue and a concern he has, however it is a difficult problem to tackle and everyone in society must play their part.

Speaking at the meeting, he said: “It’s really frustrating when people are blatantly sharing or being taken in by some of this absolute nonsense that certain sections of the political spectrum are pushing out.

“It’s something that we absolutely need to address, but I would say it’s not necessarily just the city council that needs to do this, I think the whole of society needs to step up.”

He added as political parties they also need to “step up and take responsibility” for the information they put out and ensure they are “only sharing true information and facts “

Cllr Mordey continued: “I think we have an absolute job on our hands and we have to counteract that with truth, with action, and with delivering.”

Councillor Malcolm Bond, Liberal Democrat representative, highlighted how it is “incumbent on every good person” to play their part and when they hear unacceptable statements they have “got to say something.”

Labour’s Councillor Claire Rowntree, committee chair, said everyone “in the room” will have had “those uncomfortable conversations in their elected career” around issues such as immigration.

She added: “We’ve now got a sticking point when people are presented with facts but they don’t accept them, that’s where the crooks of the matter lie.

“We’re not going to resolve the age misinformation in this room, we’re not going to be able to resolve that.

“It’s about thinking in terms of cohesion, how do we get people to differentiate between fact and disinformation?”

Labour’s Councillor Linda Williams stressed the importance of educating young people from an early age on the topic.

She said: “If you say something hateful and awful there are consequences to that, and that’s what we need to be getting across.”

Cllr Mordey also noted the city council’s deputy leader recently attended a House of Commons select committee talking about “disinformation” and how it contributed to the start of the riots in the city in August last year.

He added: “We see the consequences day in, day out, of what misinformation and disinformation can do, so we need the Government to step in and do something about this.”