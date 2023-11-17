Sunderland councillors back Royal British Legion ‘credit their service’ campaign to boost veteran support

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

City councillors on Wearside have backed a campaign aiming to boost support for Armed Forces veterans.

Sunderland City Council, at a meeting this week, gave public support to the Royal British Legion’s ‘credit their service’ campaign.

The campaign is demanding an end to the treatment of military compensation as regular income by welfare benefit means tests which, campaigners say, results in veterans and families missing out on thousands of pounds a year.

Those behind the Royal British Legion campaign say the “unjust benefits system” and issues extend beyond national support, and can apply to benefits paid out by local councils.

This includes housing benefit, council tax support, discretionary housing payments, and disabled facilities grants.

At a meeting of Sunderland City Council on November 15, 2023, councillors agreed to several measures to support veterans.

This included using available “discretionary powers” to ensure military compensation is “never treated as income in means tests for all locally administered benefits”.

The motion also saw the council agree to lobby the Government to “amend benefit regulations to ensure that military compensation is not considered income by means tests”.

There was also a call for the Government to “financially compensate” councils that “use their discretion to support veterans when applying for benefits”.

Labour councillor Catherine Hunter launched the motion at City Hall and said it was “poignant” that it coincided with recent Remembrance Day services across the city.

Cllr Hunter also gave an insight into the number of veterans and families across the city, citing the 2021 Census and recent Ministry of Justice data.

This included 10,819 veterans in Sunderland, around 327 service children eligible for ‘service pupil premium’ (which provides support in local schools) and around 1,774 people in receipt of military compensation, as of 2022.

Labour councillor Martyn Herron, who seconded the motion, said it was “more than just a call to action” and aimed to support those “struggling financially”.

He added: “Our veterans stood up for us, now it’s our turn to stand up for them.

“I urge everyone here to support this motion, let’s be the voice of unity and respect for our heroes”.

Councillor Paul Donaghy, a Royal Navy veteran and Royal British Legion member, welcomed the motion.

The councillor, who is the city council’s sole Reform UK representative, said the city had a “proud heritage and history of looking after our veterans”.

Councillor Antony Mullen, leader of the Conservative Group, supported the motion and said a large section of the local Conservative membership were Armed Forces members.

Cllr Mullen continued: “More than 100 veterans are members of the party and it’s a pleasure to know them, work with them and to interact with them”.

Conservative councillor Gregory Peacock said supporting the campaign could “help to make a real difference to those veterans that are still suffering from injuries sustained during the course of their duties”.

He added: “This campaign by the Royal British Legion is vital if we want to help our veterans to receive the compensation they deserve, along with the additional benefits that they’re entitled to.

“This is not an issue that should be politicised in any way, and I have no intention of attempting to do so. I think this is a motion we can all get behind and support”.

More than 150,000 veterans and their families receive compensation awarded by the Government for service to HM Armed Forces.

Compensation is considered income when determining eligibility for many benefits, while civil compensation awarded by courts, such as personal injury or medical negligence compensation, is exempt.

The Royal British Legion estimates that more than 10,000 local benefit awards per year involve military compensation, while four in five British councils treat this as income.

Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, welcomed the motion and cross-party support in the council chamber.

Speaking after the council meeting, the council leader said: “The current system is unfair and the way it is administered puts veterans and their families at risk of missing out on thousands of pounds a year.

“Sunderland Labour believes this is totally unacceptable, and a situation that must be rectified urgently.