Calls have been made for increased transport links and educational options in certain areas of Sunderland to help boost opportunities and career support.

It comes after councillors on Sunderland City Council said more should be done to provide alternative post-16 education options in areas such as Washington and the Coalfields.

They also stated more transport links need to be provided to help young people access the offer in the city centre.

The comments came as part of a discussion on the city council’s corporate plan for 2025-2028 at the latest meeting of the scrutiny co-ordinating committee at City Hall.

Councillor Linda Williams, Washington Central ward representative, raised two issues, the need for more vocational educational opportunities and the need for more options in Washington.

She said: “We have no post-16 education in Washington, unless it’s a Catholic one, I think that’s the same situation in Coalfields, I don’t think that’s good enough.

“We need to look at the city as a whole and not just at the city centre.

“We need vocational education that is going to meet the needs of our cohort and we absolutely must look at alternative provisions to meet the needs of our young people.”

Councillor Claire Rowntree, committee chair, also highlighted how ensuring transport links are in place to link across the area is key.

She said: “We have people who live in Washington and Coalfields who take several buses to get into the city.

“We need to be thinking about all those things and that’s something that comes up frequently. It’s important we keep progressing.”

Councillor Michael Mordey, city council leader, speaking at the meeting. stressed transport is an issue “right across the city” and it is something the North East Combined Authority has ambitions to address.

This includes bringing buses back into public ownership through a franchising model, providing integrated tickets across public transport services and a potential expansion of the Metro.

Cllr Mordey said: “We have to transform how people access learning experiences, it’s an absolutely key fundamental thing.

“The big thing that will absolutely revolutionise transport in Washington is extending the Metro through Washington.

“There are plans in place to address some of these issues, hopefully in the long term Washington and Coalfields will be able to access some of these educational establishments easier than they currently do now.”

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Mordey also noted the combined authority is carrying out work to ensure all people across the region have equal access to career advice and pathways from school to apprenticeships and training.

He added: “We’re involved in those discussions because at the minute it is a post code lottery depending sometimes on the single teacher in a school.

“I’m keen that we’re getting to somewhere where skills and career advice is more uniform.”