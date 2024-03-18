Sunderland City Hall.

City leaders have approved nearly £240,000 in grant funding for third sector groups supporting vulnerable residents on Wearside.

Sunderland City Council’s cabinet of senior councillors, at a meeting this week, approved grants for two organisations providing “social care-related services” in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first named group was Sunderland People First, a self-advocacy group for people with learning disabilities and autism, with grant funding supporting the group to continue its work.

This includes “championing and campaigning for the rights of people with a learning disability and autism” to “make sure that they are seen as equal citizens in society” and making their voices heard around access to and experience of services.

The second group included Washington Mind, the lead partner in a consortium with Sunderland Mind and Sunderland Headlight, with funding supporting the ‘My Life Support’ project for people with mental health needs.

According to a report presented to senior councillors, the project “promotes practical help with day-to-day living that people with mental health problems often need in order to stay well and live a full life”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes information, advice, support and guidance, which are described as “essential factors in service users developing capacity to problem solve and reduce risk of relapse”.

Councillor Kelly Chequer, Sunderland City Council’s cabinet member for Healthy City, introduced the grant funding report at a meeting at City Hall on March 14, 2024.

The overall funding awarded for 2024/25 included £107,441 for Sunderland People First and £132,205 for Washington Mind.

Cllr Chequer told the meeting the city council “recognises and supports the important work that these organisations are carrying out to support our city’s vulnerable residents”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several cabinet members welcomed the cabinet report and praised the third sector groups for their work across Wearside.

Councillor Linda Williams, cabinet member for children, learning and skills, singled out Washington Mind for its “amazing” work in the community.

Cllr Williams, who represents the ward where Washington Mind is based, added she had seen the positive impact on users of the service first-hand.

Councillor Claire Rowntree, deputy leader of Sunderland City Council, also described Sunderland People First as a “crucial advocacy group”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Rowntree told the meeting: “It really enhances and amplifies their voice and ensures that their voice drives service delivery as well.

“I also commend the support for Washington Mind, having accessed that service in the past I know how helpful it is and how it has changed people’s lives.”

Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said he first met Sunderland People First when he became a cabinet member more than a decade ago.

Cllr Miller added: “I was genuinely staggered by how that investment enables people to be the best they can be in the city and to grow with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So I’m delighted that 12 years later we’re still supporting them and the same goes for Mind”.

Cabinet members also agreed to authorise the council’s director of adult services, in consultation with council health and finance chiefs, to “determine and award grant funding” to both organisations for the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 financial years.

It was noted this would be “subject to funding being available within the approved budget”.

A report prepared for decision-makers said that the “financial assistance” for the two third sector organisations “did not meet the definition of a subsidy” under current rules.