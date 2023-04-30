Sunderland City Council elections 2023: Meet the candidates standing in the Sandhill ward

(Clockwise from top left) Mauro Amatosi, Christopher Crozier, Michael Ellis and Joanne Laverick. No image provided for Owen Snaith.

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4 to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Silksworth ward have to say:

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Mauro Amatosi (Liberal Democrat)

I truly feel Wearside Liberal Democrats are providing a positive alternative for Sunderland Council, and I am honoured to be part of that vision.

I like that Liberal Democrat councillors are a strong opposition voice on the council, fighting for a fair deal for our city.

I feel proud that campaigns by the local Lib Dems have seen free pest control services introduced and the £25 replacement wheelie bin fee axed.

I agree with the Lib Dem stance that instead of wasteful spending on councillor allowances or renting new council offices costing £2.5 million a year, the council could improve and invest in basic services like street cleaning, tackling litter and flytipping, clamping down on anti-social behaviour and repairing our roads and pavements.

I am in support of Lib Dem campaigns to get the council to listen on issues like saving the National Glass Centre and bringing back Sunderland Airshow.

Christopher Crozier (Green Party)

I’ve lived in this ward for most of my life. As a resident, I’ve been out talking to people and working hard to make improvements.

I have reported fly-tipping, organised litter picks, got the council to repair dangerous potholes and put pressure on them to take action on the unsightly and dangerous derelict police station at the top of Plains Farm.

If elected, I could do so much more. I have highlighted the need for safer crossings across Silksworth Lane, but the council have refused to act.

I would make this one of my priorities. I would also campaign for better maintenance of our streets and green spaces and find solutions for anti-social behaviour.

As a Green, I’m not subject to a party whip – we can, and do, act in the best interests of residents. This May, vote Green for a real change in Silksworth, Plains Farm and Tunstall.

Michael Ellis (Reform UK)

I am a Sunderland resident who cares deeply about my city. I was born andbred in Silksworth, and I have many family members in the area and as suchwish to stand up for local people.

If elected, I would push to cut council tax, investing more in road repairs, more frequent street cleaning and cutting councillors’ bloated allowances.

I am also an avid supporter of the ‘Maritime Sunderland ’ project and how the benefits it can bring will be seen now and in the coming years.

Time has come for a new fresh set of ideas. Vote for change in Silksworth, vote Reform UK.

Joanne Laverick (Labour Party)

I’m delighted to be standing as your Labour candidate for Silksworth ward which includes the areas of Plains Farm, Elstob Farm and Leechmere Road.

I live and work in the community where I manage a successful charity which provides a vital and much needed service for children, young people and the local community.

I’m passionate about making a real difference. I understand the issues our community face and I will work my hardest to address these.

I want to represent the views of all local people to ensure our community gets the right services and support it needs.

I will work with residents to drive new ideas and bring about change for a thriving community. If elected on Thursday, May 4 I promise to be a strong voice. active, dedicated, and hard working.

I will always listen to residents’ concerns building on the successes of the local Silksworth Labour team.

Owen Snaith (Conservative Party)

(No picture provided)

I live in Silksworth ward and work locally – and I have a plan for our area.

Our roads have terrible speeding, parking and visibility issues – including around some schools.

We need stronger enforcement, more speed cameras and a School Streets programme to tackle this.

At night, the ski slope is regularly overrun with drugs users, off-road bikes and anti-social behaviour.

We need a tougher approach to crime and ASB from both the council and the police.

We don’t get our fair share of weed killing and street cleaning – so we need a stronger voice for our community to deliver this.