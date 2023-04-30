(L to R) TOP: Liam Dufferwiel, David Sinclair (right of the image) BOTTOM: Andy Stafford, Peter Walton

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Fulwell ward have to say:

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Liam Dufferwiel (Green Party)

I’m a local resident who believes in grassroots democracy.

As a Green councillor, I would not be subject to a party whip. I could act in your interests rather than playing party politics.

I would protect green spaces from damaging, unsustainable developments that make profit for housing companies but don’t reflect our needs.

I would seek to promote arts and culture, enhancing the lives of residents, increasing visits to the city, and creating jobs.

Other cities have bid to be trial sites for Universal Basic Income, and I believe that we should too.

Despite their declaration of a climate emergency, we have seen very little action from the council.

If elected, I would apply pressure to ensure that the city’s carbon emissions were cut, and the council ceased to invest in fossil fuels.

A vote for me is a vote for a brighter, more sustainable future for Sunderland.

Lisa Marie Hilton (Reform UK)

(No picture provided)

I am a Sunderland resident who has lived here all my life.

We have a current council that doesn’t properly consult with residents. We need a councillor that listens.

As a Reform UK councillor, I would not be subject to a party whip. Therefore, I could act in your interest and put Fulwell first rather than playing party politics.

I would also fight to protect our green spaces from damaging, unsustainable developments that make profit for housing companies but don’t reflect our needs.

Vote for positive change this election in Fulwell, and vote for Reform UK.

Jumping Jack Flash Jack (Official Monster Raving Loony Party)

No picture or statement provided

David Sinclair (Conservative Party)

I live on South Bents, within Fulwell ward, and I am a foster carer to some of Sunderland’s most disadvantaged children.

I have a strong track record of community service throughout my career at Sunderland Council – so I know how to get results for local people.

Having spoken to many of you in recent months, Michael Hartnack and I are aware of the issues we face in Fulwell – and we have a plan to resolve them.

Stop speeding and anti-social driving. More police on the street. End sewage dumping.

These things matter to you – and I will deliver on them.

I am delighted that so many in our community have pledged to support me on Thursday, May 4.

As your councillor, I will be visible, accessible and work all year round – not just at election time.

Vote SINCLAIR and keep a strong Conservative team on the council, fighting for Fulwell.

Andy Stafford (Labour Party)

Standing for Labour in Fulwell is deeply personal for me.

I went to school in Fulwell. I’ve grown up in Fulwell. I live in Fulwell to this day.

I became involved in politics because I want the absolute best for the place that I’m lucky to call home.

As a lifelong Fulwell resident, I’m switched on to local matters. I understand the issues facing our area and I share the priorities of residents.

I’m determined to make our fantastic area even better.

In my early twenties, I spent time travelling. I went from South America to Southeast Asia.

When I returned to Fulwell, I had an even greater appreciation of our area and the kind, caring and hardworking people who live here.

I’ll be a hardworking, enthusiastic local councillor, bringing a fresh voice and new ideas to our area.

Vote Labour. Vote Andy Stafford on May 4.

Peter Walton (Liberal Democrats)

I live locally with my family in Seaburn and have worked in the probation service and as a teacher.

It is clear to see how much local people appreciate the work that ourLib Dem councillor Malcolm Bond has done in recent years.

The local Lib Dem Focus Team are the only ones who work hard, run campaigns and keep in touch with FOCUS newsletters all year round – not just showing up at election time like the others.

I am hoping to join Malcolm Bond on Sunderland Council. With two local LibDem councillors we would be able to get so much more done to improve and fight for communities across Fulwell, Seaburn and South Bents.

