Sunderland City Council agrees to keep using glyphosate weed killer after trials

City leaders have agreed to continue using the glyphosate herbicide to tackle weeds across parks and footpaths on Wearside, after trials found alternatives “less effective” and “more expensive”.

Sunderland City Council’s cabinet of senior councillors met this week to discuss a report around “promoting biodiversity and effective sustainable weed management”.

A review of the council’s biodiversity programme, including its use of herbicide glyphosate, followed a notice of motion at a council meeting in March, 2021.

This included calls for an action plan on the elimination of the use of chemical weedkillers by the council, supporting partners to follow suit, and developing a wider strategy to support biodiversity across the city.

Sunderland City Council images showing effectiveness of glyphosphate

Glyphosate is a widely used herbicide and the primary active ingredient in numerous herbicides authorised by the UK government, and other councils across the UK have been reviewing their use of herbicides with glyphosate.

This week, Sunderland City Council’s Labour cabinet agreed that the council would continue using glyphosate so weeds on roads and footpaths can be controlled and invasive species such as Japanese knotweed are still tackled.

The council is also continuing to look at alternatives and has reduced glyphosate use on council land, which has fallen from 925 litres to 480 litres in the last three years, according to the council.

A report to cabinet this week outlined the council had looked at alternatives and studied their use and effectiveness as part of formal trials on Wearside.

However, the cabinet report said the “weed management pilot and subsequent trial and research concluded that glyphosate is the most effective solution currently available for controlling weeds”.

It was noted that “all alternative methods have been found to be less effective, more expensive, have a greater detrimental environmental and ecological impact, and result in reduced resident satisfaction”.

Councillor Lindsey Leonard, cabinet member for environment, transport and net zero, outlined recommendations to cabinet on Thursday, June 20, at City Hall.

This included “noting the council’s commitment to biodiversity in support of effective and sustainable weed management” and “approving the council’s continued investigation and testing of the suitability of new weed management methods that enter the market”.

Senior councillors also approved the “council’s continued responsible use of glyphosate for weed management, in relation to the parks and highways infrastructure and to where required for the management of invasive weeds, with a commitment to reducing its overall use”.

A report to cabinet outlined the range of measures the council had already undertaken to promote biodiversity, from wildflower planting and tree planting to bus stop ‘rewilding’ and area enhancements such as flowers in shopping areas.

Councillor Michael Mordey, leader of Sunderland City Council, welcomed the cabinet report and said the council was committed to making Sunderland a “cleaner and greener city”.

Cllr Mordey told the meeting: “I would like to place on record my thanks and appreciation to [council officers] for all the work they did during the periods of the trials.

“It was a very intensive piece of work and they went above and beyond to find an alternative [to glyphosate].

“All the trials have proven that there isn’t an alternative and the residents of the city expect us to manage this issue, so that’s why we have brought this forward now.

“As the cabinet report states we have had significant success in promoting biodiversity […] 62,000 trees planted in the city since 2021 and 65,000 sqm of plantation management.

“With the bus stop rewilding, I have had numerous residents comment to me how nice it is when they’re waiting for the bus to see the flowers on the top of the bus stops.

“Although we’re introducing the glyphosate back into the highway infrastructure and for invasive species, this council will remain committed to biodiversity and making Sunderland cleaner and greener and safeguarding our city”.

The cabinet report outlined how the council has looked at alternatives over the last three years.

This included ‘no weed control’, which the council said was unpopular with residents while creating health, safety and maintenance issues on public highways, as well as studies on other alternative treatment methods and more strimming work.

The Redhill and Barnes areas were among 12 trial areas where acetic and hot foam sprays on weeds proved to be less effective and more expensive than other methods.

Marc Morley, the city council’s director of environment, previously said that “alternative methods used had little effect”.

The council officer, speaking in a council statement released on June 12, 2024, added: “Strimmed weeds grew back quickly and required significant resource to manage effectively.

“This is because strimming like acetic acid and hot foam can only tackle weed growth above ground level. Weed growth below the surface continues and the weed quickly regenerates, unlike when treated with glyphosate which kills the entire weed from root to tip.

“The majority of residents in the trial areas did not like the results where we either did no weed control or used alternatives to herbicides with glyphosate.

“In speaking to other councils, the unanimous feedback from almost 100 local authorities was that there is no comparable alternative to glyphosate in relation to cost and time.

“Those local authorities that did cease use of glyphosate have mostly reinstated its use or it’s under review.”

The report to cabinet outlined how large city landowners are continuing to use glyphosate, plus neighbouring authorities.

An alternative option to “cease the use of glyphosate” was also rejected by Sunderland City Council’s ruling cabinet.