A former tattoo studio site on Wearside could be transformed into an “adult learning” hub offering educational courses under new plans.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for a commercial unit at 24 Fawcett Street in the city centre.

The unit has previously been used by Triplesix Studios but applicant WEA is now seeking permission to change the building use to an “adult learning environment” along with alterations to the shopfront.

Charity WEA Adult Learning Within Reach lodges plans to set up new classroom centre at former tattoo studio in Fawcett Street, Sunderland (October, 2025) | LDRS

The charity offers a wide range of courses from “work and life skills”, ranging from digital skills, health and social care and management, to budgeting, communication and cookery, along with courses linked to languages and culture, humanities and science and more.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials describes the development as a “proposed WEA classroom centre”.

Planning documents note that the building’s ground floor has recently been used as a tattoo studio and prior to that, as retail units and that “the upper floors are not in use to the public as they are primarily used for store areas”.

It was noted that the proposed refurbishment would open up the wider building, providing a “contemporary and flexible learning environment comprising of four classrooms, a new platform lift that will span three floors, and staff and ancillary accommodation”, along with “the installation of a new staircase”.

Plans for the ground floor include two classrooms and office space, with breakout spaces with a small kitchen, toilet facilities and a “reconfigured” front facade of the building “to fit the internal layout” while “keeping the modern shopfront aesthetic”.

Meanwhile, the building’s first floor would accommodate a classroom, office space and an accessible toilet, the second floor would house an IT suite and a classroom with loft access and the third floor would be “for private use and primarily for storage”.

The design and access statement adds: “The proposal to convert 24 Fawcett Street into a WEA adult classes building is well aligned with the character, heritage and policy goals of Sunniside Conservation Area, activating heritage buildings, enhancing public benefit, improving accessibility and maintaining the architectural integrity of the area.

“The proposal is designed in a way to minimise any changes on the external to preserve the heritage significance of the site and surroundings.

“The platform lift and internal reconfiguration are justified by the need to provide inclusive and flexible learning spaces and the ancillary works are necessary to support the main educational use.”

A decision on the planning application is expected later this year following a council consultation exercise.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/02239/FUL

