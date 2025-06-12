A key city centre pedestrian bridge which has been closed for weeks due to a “pigeon infestation” is expected to reopen next week, the council has confirmed.

Sunderland City Council made a decision to close the pedestrian bridge over St Mary’s Way at the end of April, 2025, for public safety reasons.

The elevated pedestrian bridge links St Mary’s Multi-Storey Car Park to High Street West, via a glazed space which sits between Sports Direct and the former M&S building.

Pigeons have shut the pedestrian bridge over St Mary's Way in Sunderland for weeks | Rajesh Balouria/Pixabay/LDRS

Hundreds of vehicles pass under the pedestrian bridge, which sits near the Wearmouth Bridge, with the site known for its ‘your Sunderland city centre’ signage along its glazed panels.

However, the pedestrian bridge has been closed for weeks due to “essential maintenance”, with council notices advising pedestrians to enter and exit St Mary’s Multi-Storey Car Park via the ground floor pedestrian entrance.

The council signage at the bridge did not indicate timescales for any reopening and also “apologised for any inconvenience.”

Sunderland City Council, in a statement this week, confirmed the pedestrian bridge was closed due to a “pigeon infestation” and said it is expected to reopen to the public next week.

A council spokesperson said: “St Mary’s Footbridge has been temporarily closed to allow for essential maintenance in response to a pigeon infestation, which presents a health risk to both staff and pedestrians.

“The decision to close the bridge was made on Friday, April 25, to ensure public safety while necessary pest control and repair work is carried out.

“We are pleased to report that work is nearing completion, and the bridge is expected to reopen early next week.

“We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding during this time.”

A notice placed at St Mary's Way pedestrian bridge regarding the closure | LDRS

This included improvements to “fall arrest systems and railings”, a roof light replacement, repairs to the “corroded structural steel roof frame and large portions of steelwork”, heating and ventilation system repairs, “modifications” to domestic water services and a “rainwater and wastewater system replacement.”

The investment into two car parks, including St Mary’s MSCP and Sunniside MSCP, was backed by Sunderland City Council’s cabinet of senior councillors at a meeting in May, 2025, which included plans for the procurement of contractors.

Maintenance and improvement works at Sunniside MSCP are expected to cost around £1.5 million, while works at St Mary’s MSCP are budgeted at £620,000.

The previous report to cabinet described the car parks as “essential pieces of infrastructure necessary to support the council’s development aspirations for the city centre”.

The council report also noted that “work cannot be completed by in-house resource, and the works are required to prevent further degradation of the buildings and to protect their future availability.”

A council spokesperson has confirmed the recent pedestrian bridge maintenance and closure is not related to this investment programme and cabinet decision.