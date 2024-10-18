Former S.L Witten and Sons at Vine Place, Sunderland Credit LDRS

Plans to convert a former city centre jewellers into a corner shop have been given the green light by council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for a business unit at Vine Place which was once the home of family-run jewellers S.L Witten and Sons.

The business sold jewellery for more than 60 years and had been based at the premises in Vine Place since 1972.

In recent months, the vacant building has been advertised for let and while some signage has been removed, the ornate clock on the building’s top floor remains.

Plans submitted to council officials earlier this year sought permission to change part of the building’s ground floor into a shop.

The shop use was proposed for 3 Vine Place, with floor plans showing fridge units and shelving, a counter, a store and a safe.

During a council consultation exercise on the plans, the application sparked four objections including opposition from two existing shops based in Holmeside.

Comments stated there were “enough off-licence shops” in the city centre and that another shop would not boost footfall, and could have a negative impact on existing city businesses.

One objection also came from Harrison and Brown Furniture in Holmeside raising concerns about another shop with extended opening hours selling alcohol and the potential “over saturation of the businesses in the area”.

It was suggested that the “presence of another late night alcohol retailer could cause more issues relating to noise, litter and antisocial behaviour, all of which are major concerns for residents and businesses.”

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on October 17, 2024.

Council planners, in a decision report, said that “issues around competition between different commercial operators is not a material planning consideration”.

It was noted that the sale of alcohol from the premises would be a “matter which would be managed through Sunderland City Council’s licensing regime as appropriate”.

Council planners also said the proposed change of use did “not constitute development for planning purposes” under current planning rules and should be “approved unconditionally”.

The council decision report added: “Again, whilst the proposal does not constitute development and so does not come under planning control, it is confirmed that the council’s senior conservation officer has no objection to the proposal as the change of use will bring the building back into an active use which benefits the conservation area.”

Those behind the shop plan previously said the only external works proposed were to the front of the property, with a “new shop sign to be illuminated by five individual feature lights, in keeping with the original external features”.

A separate advertisement consent application for this signage, displaying the name ‘Vine Place Stores’, is awaiting decision from Sunderland City Council.

However, the council’s conservation officer, in a consultation comment, has objected to the proposed signage due to its “modern aluminium material”, its “garish and visually obtrusive” colour and proposed “bulky” external lighting.

The conservation officer’s comment adds: “This would be a negative change to the appearance of the conservation area compared to the jewellers signage which was compliant with our adopted guidance.”

The applicant has been invited to consult council guidance for “suggestions of more appropriate options for signage on a historic building.”

A planning application previously submitted to the city council listed proposed opening times for the shop as 9am-3am, Monday to Friday and 9am-5am on Saturdays, Sundays and bank holidays.

It was also noted that the shop would create two full-time jobs and two part-time roles.

For more information on the change of use plan for the Vine Place unit, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01695/FUL