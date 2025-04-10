Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to increase the size of a house in multiple occupation (HMO) in a residential street on Wearside have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for 5 Carlyon Street in the city’s St Michael’s ward.

Applicant Goldline Architectural Limited has applied for permission to convert the property from a four-bed HMO to a six-bed HMO.

General view of Carlyon Street, Sunderland | Google

Works to facilitate the HMO expansion and increase it by two bedrooms include a garage conversion and single-storey rear extension.

A design and access statement submitted with the application provides more details on the scheme.

It was noted that the expanded HMO, if approved, would have a maximum of six occupants with improved facilities on site, including” outdoor amenity space alongside dedicated bin areas and secure bike storage for tenants and visitors”.

It was argued that works to the property would “cater for the modern lifestyle with outdoor amenity space which is rare in this area, connecting living spaces [and] maximising the amount of natural light that is allowed into the building”.

Those behind the HMO scheme also confirmed that “half of the rooms have their own ensuite, meaning only three tenants will share the communal bathroom and additional WC”.

On parking matters, it was noted that the HMO proposal “does not include dedicated car parking spaces but does include seven secure bike spaces (including for potential visitors)”, as well as benefiting from a location with “excellent access to public transport, services, and amenities”.

The design and access statement noted the plans would see the building stay within the same planning use class and noted that an additional two bedrooms would represent a “minor intensification”.

Developers also said that the HMO expansion would not have an “adverse effect to the character or function of the locality and would not be detrimental to local amenities or neighbouring properties”.

The design and access statement adds: “The changes offer a better standard and living space for the occupiers, whilst providing seven new secure cycling spaces and dedicated waste provision area that encourages recycling.

“As a result, we would kindly request you approve this planning application, so our client can prevent it becoming another empty property statistic for the area.”

A decision on the planning application is expected following a council consultation exercise.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of June 3, 2025.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00744/FUL