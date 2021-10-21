Sunderland bungalow extension plans refused due to fears over appearance

Earlier in August 2021, Sunderland City Council’s planning department received an application for a building at Houlsyke Close in the Doxford ward of the city.

This included a single-storey front extension to create an extended lounge area.

According to planning documents, the proposal was contained within the depth of the existing property with a planned projection of 2.3 metres, including the installation of a bow window.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The street in question.

After considering the application, council planners refused it on October 19 2021 as it clashed with planning policies in terms of its visual impact.

This included the proposed extension “appearing as incongruous against the simple uniformity of the host property and the row of semi-detached bungalows to the south.”

A decision report prepared by planning officers details why the proposals were not recommended to be approved due to the potentially negative impact on the area in terms of appearance.

It reads: “The single-storey front extension is considered to raise significant concerns in respect of visual amenity, for the development will not respect the building line of the row of bungalows in Houlsyke Close and would be a prominent and incongruous feature within the street scene.

“The development would be detrimental to the prevailing streetscene and the character and appearance of the host property.”

The planning report adds: “The proposed development, by virtue of its design, scale, massing and position, would appear as an incongruous and intrusive form of development within the context of the existing street scene of Houlsyke Close and in relation to the host property.”

Planners also concluded that the development would “be of detriment to the visual amenities of the locality” and would conflict with several policies.

This includes the National Planning Policy Framework and the council’s adopted Core Strategy and Development Plan, or ‘local plan.’

The applicant has the right to contest the council’s decision by lodging an appeal with the Secretary of State.

More information on the plan can be found on Sunderland City Council’s online planning portal on its website here: www.sunderland.gov.uk