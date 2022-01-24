Nissan has signed a deal with the makers of The Batman.

A special edition of the Juke, dubbed the Kiiro, will feature in advertising for the upcoming film The Batman, due in cinemas on March 4 – though full details of how the vehicle will be used are yet to be revealed.

Named after the Japanese word ‘kiiro’, meaning yellow, the model gets a range of accents in this colour to make it stand out from other Juke models.

The car manufacturer said the vehicle features ‘a new ceramic grey body colour off-set with yellow details for sophisticated but playful look’.

The Nissan Juke Kiiro will be used in the build-up to the new Batman blockbuster.

Nissan said in a statement: “To support the launch of the limited edition Juke Kiiro, Nissan is thrilled to be entering a promotional partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures to support the cinematic debut of the all-new epic film The Batman.

“Set to premiere in London on March 4, 2022, The Batman is the most hotly anticipated film of 2022 and of course features Bruce Wayne and The Batman, as well as fan-favourite Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman.

"The film finds The Caped Crusader on a journey from vengeance toward hope. We at Nissan feel that the Nissan Juke Kiiro embodies the same sort of spirit that celebrates a journey of discovery.

“This partnership will be activated in cinemas, on social media and on billboards across the UK, with Juke imagery alongside iconic The Batman film graphics.”

As well as the standout colour scheme, the Juke Kiiro also gets large gloss black 19-inch alloy wheels fitted as standard, while the door mirrors and roof edges feature a striking design pattern.

Nissan says the elements give the Juke Kiiro an ‘understated, daring but eye-catching look’.

Inside, it comes with new seats made of black fabric and grey synthetic leather, contrasting with yellow stitching – the latter also extends to the centre console, armrest, door cards and dashboard.

Like the standard Juke, the Kiiro comes with a turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine producing 112bhp, with both a six-speed manual and dual-clutch automatic gearbox available.

Arnaud Charpentier, region vice president for product strategy and pricing at Nissan, said: “Since the introduction of the first eye-catching personalisation options on the original Juke, we know how much customers appreciate the Juke’s styling, and the way its personality lends itself to playful additions.

“We wanted to create a special version which looks serious, with added presence and boldness – but that wasn’t sombre or boring. I’m confident the Juke Kiiro will be a great success.”

Just 500 examples will come to the UK out of a full production run of 5,000, with the Juke Kiiro set to go on sale at the end of February. No prices have yet been revealed.

About The Batman

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne, with trusted allies Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis) and Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright).

When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the hero on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano).

