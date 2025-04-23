Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A city centre bar has had its licence revoked following concerns from police around anti-social behaviour, crime and disorder and a lack of reporting of incidents.

It came after an application had been submitted to Sunderland City Council from Northumbria Police to review the premises licence of Cleo’s Bar in Park Lane.

Legal representatives on behalf of force bosses said the action was being taken following “increasing incidents of anti-social behaviour, crime and disorder at the premises and a lack of reporting of these.”

Cleo's Bar, Park Lane, Sunderland | LDRS

They added they were seeking a revocation of the licence for the venue, which would mean it would no longer be able to sell alcohol or carry out any other licensable activities.

A solicitor on behalf of Mr Kenneth Craigs, the premises licence holder, admitted there had been a “failure in the management and operation” of the site.

However he argued sanctions should be limited to the removal of Mr Craigs as designated premises supervisor, reduced hours and additional conditions for the licence, with a new management team, with experience of success elsewhere, already lined up.

The matter went before the council’s licensing sub-committee for a decision (on Wednesday, April 16) on what action should be taken.

After hearing evidence from both sides, councillors ultimately ruled the premises licence for the site should be revoked, noting the new management structure did not “address sufficiently their concerns.”

Helen Thompson, solicitor for Northumbria Police speaking at the meeting, said the force had a “history of involvement” with Cleo’s dating back to January 2023 when the premises licence application was first submitted.

The licence was granted in March that year and from that date the police “have been working with this premises in order to try and improve issues.”

Ms Thompson noted on January 9, 2024, the premises was contributing “to more crime and disorder than any other Sunderland night-time economy premises, including those with a higher capacity.”

This led to an action plan being implemented with police which was closed in May that year as a result of “issues declining.”

However by September more meetings were being arranged by the force due to the venue “sitting at disproportionate levels of crime and disorder once again.”

Ms Thompson said the “catalyst” that led to the licence review, in addition to historic issues at the premises, was three incidents in January this year.

The first of these, on January 5, saw door staff “gesture to bar staff an action which then leads to a bat being handed over” and was then used to strike a male trying to re-enter the premises after a door was damaged.

The meeting heard the bat split in half “as a result of the force” and was then handed to bar staff to dispose of, while the incident was not reported to police and was only picked up as an officer was “on patrol in the area.”

Ms Thompson added the second incident on January 22 saw a member of the public who was “intoxicated” being ejected “by being pushed to the floor, dragged out and punched several times by the door staff.”

She noted this was reported to the police by a member of the public and the incident book kept at the premises showed no record of what happened.

The hearing heard the third incident, on January 27, involved an “altercation” at the bar which led to a fight outside that was witnessed by two staff members, but not reported by them to the police.

Ms Thompson said: “It’s not simply that police have taken this straight to review, it’s the police’s submission that there has been little if actually any improvement at the bar when you specifically look at the last 12 months.

“It is my submission that this is not a responsible premises in the current position… there are no other options available apart from revocation.”

She also referenced how Cleo’s was served with a closure order by police at the start of February, which remains in place.

A legal representative on behalf of Mr Craigs noted the licence holder acknowledged the incidents were “unacceptable” and as designated premises supervisor (DPS) “he was responsible for that management and he accepts he’s fallen short” and had “taken his eye off the ball.”

He proposed that the most appropriate punishment would be for Mr Craigs to be removed as DPS, noting he is now 68 and looking to retire after experiencing a “period of ill health.”

The solicitor added a new individual has already been lined up to purchase the premises and take over “immediately” as DPS, while a new day to day manager of the premises is also in place and ready to start.

The hearing heard the staff involved in the three January incidents “are no longer retained owing to their failings” and there has also been “a fundamental change in the supply of door staff and a complete new agency is now in operation.”

Mr Craigs’s counsel added new and/or modified premises licence conditions and a reduction of opening hours were other measures which they would be happy to comply with.

He continued: “There has been a failure in the management and operation of these premises. It is quite clear that the overarching failure is one of management.

“We are here seeking to engage, to be prepared to put in place any measures which are deemed fit in order to allow the continuation of this business.

“That will have the further benefit of ensuring that a premises does not go unused in the night-time economy area.”

He added: “If this place can reopen, and it can be safe, and it can meet the licensing objectives, that is in everyone’s interests because it supports the wider economy and the wider night-time economy.”

He also pointed to how Mr Craigs is also involved with the neighbouring bar Marilyn’s, which has successfully undergone improvements in recent times, and that some of the staff from that site would form part of the new team at Cleo’s and the “overhaul of staffing.”

Ms Thompson had questioned why the new names put forward to serve as DPS and day to day manager of Cleo’s had not been brought forward previously, and why no application for a change of DPS had been made to the council.

Mr Craigs’s team said they had been “looking for individuals to take on the bar” and the new arrangements and plans had only been made “very recently.”

Scott Lawrence, senior licensing officer for Sunderland City Council, also spoke at the meeting to raise concerns over the operation of the premises and state that consideration “should be given for the revocation of the licence.”

He added: “It is clear that there has been a number of failings identified in the premises since the licence was granted.

“Despite the measures and reassurances that Mr Craigs and his representative have provided, licensing does not have the confidence that the premises will operate in a safe and compliant manner.”

Council public health and trading standards representatives also spoke at the hearing to support the review application.

Following the conclusion of the hearing, council legal officers noted Mr Craigs could appeal the decision to the magistrates’ courts if he wishes.