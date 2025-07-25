Senior councillors on Wearside have backed a scheme which aims to support people with learning difficulties back into the community when they are discharged from hospital.

Sunderland City Council’s Labour cabinet, at a meeting this week, discussed a report around “out of hospital community provision”.

The scheme aims to “support people with a learning disability and/or autism who are ready for discharge from a long stay hospital admission”.

Sunderland City Council’s Labour cabinet, at a meeting this week, discussed a report around “out of hospital community provision”. | LDRS

In practice, this would include the council providing grant awards to registered housing providers in Sunderland to help “fund property adaptations”.

Property adaptations can range from small items such as changing doorlocks, to bathroom refurbishment works “linked to an individual’s sensory requirements”, or fitting “bespoke fixtures during a new build development”.

Grant funding for registered housing providers would “provide investment into accommodation tailored solutions to ensure that people with a learning disability and / or autism in hospital who could be supported in the community are discharged into a community setting as soon as possible,” planning documents state.

The cabinet report added the initiative would help to prevent “inappropriate” hospital admissions and would support “longer-term work to reshape the provision of care and support services.”

The scheme was discussed at a meeting of Sunderland City Council’s Labour cabinet on Thursday (July 24, 2025) at City Hall.

Councillor Kelly Chequer, Sunderland City Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for health, wellbeing and safer communities, outlined the benefits of the project.

“By awarding the grant funding to the registered providers and housing organisations working in the city of Sunderland, the council can ensure that people with a learning disability or autism can move to accommodation within the community that meets their assessed needs,” she said.

A funding pot of around £0.724 million is included in the council’s capital programme for the scheme, according to council documents, and future works undertaken by registered housing providers would be “funded from the award of a grant to cover these costs”.

The report on the matter was brought before cabinet because “the council’s constitution requires cabinet approval to any grant which is in excess of £50,000 or the award of more than £50,000 of funding to one entity in any year”.

As it was “anticipated that grants over £50,000 will be required”, cabinet approval was required.

It was also noted that any future grant awards with registered housing providers would be subject to “grant funding agreements to ensure any grants awarded are spent as envisaged”.

Each registered provider using a grant would be “required to demonstrate value for money and transparency in its procurement of any external contractors engaged in completing the works”.

An alternative option for Sunderland City Council’s cabinet to individually consider each future funding award over £50,000 was discounted as it “would not enable the council to react quickly when situations arise and would mean longer hospital stays for people who require the adaptation before release from hospital”.

Another alternative option around the use of the Disabled Facilities Grant was also rejected as this “can only be applied for and awarded once a person has a signed tenancy”.

It was argued that this option “would delay the customers occupation as the property would not be adapted before discharge meaning a longer stay and delayed discharge for the person.”

The cabinet report is available to view via Sunderland City Council’s website.