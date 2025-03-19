Plans for an electric vehicle “superhub” providing charging facilities at the home of Sunderland AFC have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for an area of car park near the Stadium of Light.

Applicant RAW Charging is seeking permission to make “alterations to the existing car park” and to “install electric vehicle (EV) chargers” and associated infrastructure, including a “substation and feeder pillar”.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for an area of car park near the Stadium of Light | Google/LDRS

The development is planned for the section of car park running adjacent to Southwick Road and accessed from the Miners’ Lamp Roundabout, which marks a main approach to the stadium.

A planning application form states no work has started on the site and that the development would remove around eight parking spaces, with a decrease from 28 spaces to 20 spaces.

Proposed site plans from Raw Charging describe the project as ‘Sunderland Superhub’ and show how the EV charging development would operate.

This includes around 20 charging spaces, including two “priority bays”, along with associated infrastructure linked to the scheme.

According to Raw Charging’s website, the company provides “EV charging at hospitality, leisure and retail destinations across the UK and Europe”.

Plans submitted to council officials indicate the type of chargers proposed, with proposed models listed as “HYC150 and HYC300 DC chargers”.

The planning application comes following the recent launch of Sunderland AFC’s ‘Ready Eco’ platform last summer (2024).

This saw the club “reinforce its commitment to becoming energy-sufficient from renewable sources by 2028 and achieving net zero by 2040”.

The previous statement published on Sunderland AFC’s website said: “After pledging to implement an ambitious sustainability strategy in 2023, the club has continued to make strides behind the scenes to ensure the club becomes an environmental leader at a regional and national level within sport and beyond.

“Summer ’24 has been an important period in continuing to progress the sustainable narrative with several projects completing, including the implementation of LED lighting at the Stadium of Light.

“A determination to collaborate with like-minded partners has also been embedded into the club’s culture, with Hummel producing SAFC’s incredible line of 2024-25 kits from up to eight recycled plastic bottles.

“New agreements with NWH Group and Egreen are also revolutionising how we process matchday waste on Wearside, with more stadium waste than ever now recycled right here in the North East.”

Following the declaration of a climate emergency by Sunderland City Council and South Tyneside Council, the club is also continuing to develop proposals for a solar farm near the Academy of Light.

Plans for the new electric vehicle superhub at the Stadium of Light will be decided by Sunderland City Council following a period of consultation.

The council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of May 12, 2025.

For more information on the planning application, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00555/FU4