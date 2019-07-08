Aerial picture of Sunderland released by the council

The ‘City Plan’ looks at Sunderland will address key challenges it faces, including stemming the number of people leaving Wearside, and making sure the city centre provides jobs and is fit for the future.

Improving the skills and qualifications of Wearsiders to ensure they can gain jobs and meet the needs of the city's industries is another central plank of the City Plan’s focus.

Sunderland City Council leader Graeme Miller said: "Our city has a very exciting future ahead of it and this plan is all about setting out what we need to do to get there and how we address the challenges we face along the way. "A key part of this will be the city's continued transformation and economic regeneration with more and better jobs and homes and an improved city centre, because these are some of the things that residents have told us they want to see.”

Council bosses said Sunderland will become better at growing its own businesses to make sure that this matches its success in attracting inward investment, improve the health of its residents, and address the high levels of children in need and in care.

Coun Miller said the masterplan sets out aspirations and key projects for Sunderland over the next 11 years, together with a timeline for achieving these.

With its three key themes of creating a dynamic city, a healthy city and a vibrant city, the masterplan aims for:- More and better jobs and housing - A stronger city centre with more businesses, housing and cultural opportunities - A lower carbon city with greater digital connectivity for all - More people better equipped with the qualifications and skills they need to join in and benefit from a stronger economy, and more residents participating in their communities - More visitors visiting Sunderland and residents taking part in cultural events and activities, and more creative and cultural businesses - More people feeling safe in their homes and neighbourhoods