Suicide action plan refresh for Sunderland

Health chiefs stressed work is ongoing to continue to reduce suicide in Sunderland after the latest figures showed a decrease compared to previous data.

The suicide rate in Sunderland was 14.2 per 100,000 of the population for the period 2019-21, down from the 14.4 recorded for the previous three years from 2018-2020.

However the figure is higher than both the North East average rate of 13.0 and the England rate of 10.4 individuals per 100,000 of the population.

The data was provided in a report which went before the latest meeting of Sunderland’s Health and Wellbeing Board held at City Hall (on Thursday, June 22).

Health officers noted work is ongoing in the area, including Sunderland’s suicide prevention action plan being refreshed to ensure priorities continue to be evidence based and address local needs.

Councillor Kelly Chequer, cabinet member for Healthy City, praised the “really good work” being carried out, adding it was positive to see the suicide rate falling.

Speaking at the meeting, she said: “I don’t think we can underestimate the level of concern across the city around the suicide rate and every single person in this city wants to see this improvement.

“So to see that we’re starting to achieve that, I know that a phenomenal amount of work goes on within the suicide prevention action group, which is a partnership.

“Their taking on board the huge variety of evidence and views from our residents as well, so to hear that’s fallen I think is some really good work.”

The report from health chiefs which went before the panel noted numerous other steps have, and continue to be taken, to help support residents in the city.

A new programme of suicide prevention training, titled A Life Worth Living, has been commissioned, with the contract awarded for four years from December 2022.

This training is available to people who live and work in Sunderland and is provided by Washington Mind.

Meanwhile the Public Mental Health Concordat for Sunderland was endorsed and signed off by the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities in January 2023.

This framework and action plan will support work to improve mental health wellbeing, which will contribute to the suicide prevention agenda.

A new public health practitioner for public mental health in Sunderland has also been successfully appointed, starting in May 2023.

Additionally signage on bridges has been updated and further Samaritans signs have been erected at key points on both sides of Wearmouth Bridge, promoting the helpline number and the message ‘Talk to us, we’ll listen’.