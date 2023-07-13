News you can trust since 1873
'Structural maintenance' work to take place on A182 bridges to keep them safe for the future

City leaders have backed proposals for a new phase of ‘structural maintenance’ works to help safeguard key bridges in Washington.
By Chris Binding
Published 13th Jul 2023, 14:35 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 14:36 BST

Sunderland City Council’s cabinet this week agreed to start the process of seeking and appointing a contractor to maintain and improve highway structures.

The works are the latest phase of improvements to bridges on the busy A182 and will see a programme of structural maintenance at Bonemill Lane Interchange Bridge and the Chartershaugh Bridge.

Proposed works include re-waterproofing and deck surfacing, concrete repairs, replacement of the carriageway expansion joints, and maintenance painting of beams at Bonemill.

Picture c/o Google Streetview.Picture c/o Google Streetview.
Picture c/o Google Streetview.
Senior councillors agreed the next steps for the project at a meeting at City Hall on July 13, 2023.

Councillor Kevin Johnston, cabinet member for Dynamic City, introduced a report on the bridge maintenance scheme to cabinet.

He said: “Approval is sought for a scheme to maintain and improve two bridges on the A182 Washington Highway in Washington East ward.

“Bonemill Lane Interchange Bridge and the Chartershaugh Bridge.

“The proposed works comprise re-waterproofing and repairs to the bridge decks, repainting of parapets and steelwork and replacing bridge expansion joints.

“The project is estimated to cost £1million funded from the bridge maintenance investment programme and is planned to be carried out between January and April 2024”.

Councillors heard the plans would ensure the council “continues to meet its statutory duty in maintaining the public highway”.

A cabinet report presented to city leaders also outlined alternative options, including ‘doing nothing’, which were ultimately rejected.

The report added that deferring the works would see “the condition of the bridges deteriorate, leading to increased cost of future repair and increased safety risk to the public”.

It is understood that the final costs of the bridge works, which would be agreed in a contract, would be met from council capital funds.

Works on Washington’s bridges are part of the council’s ongoing annual investment and maintenance of the city’s highways network.

Works at the Bonemill Lane Interchange Bridge and Chartershaugh Bridge represent the third phase of works to highway structures in the area.

Phase one of the work included structures at The Galleries South Interchange at the junction with Castle Road, Galleries North Interchange at the junction with A1231 Sunderland Highway and Parsons Interchange at the junction with A1290 Havannah Road.

The second phase of work currently under way includes the Princess Anne Interchange at the A195 junction, footbridges over the A182 East and West Slip Roads leading to and from Bonemill Lane and the Bonemill-Fatfield Subway under the A182.

