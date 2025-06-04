Plans to improve nursery facilities at a city primary school have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, off Meadowside, in the city’s St Michael’s ward.

The school is part of the Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, which has applied for a “certificate of lawful proposed use” for a building extension to the school’s west elevation.

A planning application confirms the plans have not started yet and include the “proposed single-storey extension of [an] existing classroom to extend early years learning space”.

This includes a classroom, toilets, group room, storage, and cloakroom.

Submitted floor plans also provide more detail of how the extension development would look.

This includes increasing the number of toilets and adding a 139.2 m2 “nursery classroom” behind a new partition wall which would be installed for the “option of classroom division”.

Floor plans add that some existing windows at the site will be removed and the existing opening would be “partially blocked up”, along with a “new external door to be installed.”

An update on the planning application is expected once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of July 18, 2025.

For more information on the plan, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01036/CLP