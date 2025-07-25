A specialist college provider with sites across England has submitted plans to open a new campus on Wearside.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received a planning application for 1 Grayling Court in the Doxford International Business Park.

UK Management College, which already has campuses in Manchester, Derby and North Shields, hopes to open a new site in Sunderland to “increase capacity” in the North East of England.

UK Management College lodged bid for new college campus at Doxford International Business Park | Google/LDRS

According to a planning statement submitted to council officials, the applicant UK Management College offers “BA (Hons) courses in the likes of business management, digital marketing management, and health and social care”.

It was noted that the provider would also offer courses in BA (Hons) fashion design, BA (Hons) event management, BA (Hons) hospitality and tourism and “many other demanding subjects.”

A supporting statement from the applicant, included within the planning statement, noted “employability skills will be embedded in the curriculum” and that “companies aligning with the curriculum [would be] invited for guest lectures, potentially taking our students for placements or summer internships and to work together on research projects with our students and staff”.

Doxford International Business Park was also identified by the college provider as “the ideal location for our new campus” and it was noted there would be career fairs to support some students with “interview skills, CV checks and meeting with local companies”.

The supporting statement adds: “The Doxford area boasts excellent public transport links and ample parking, ensuring convenience for both students and staff.

“By choosing this location, we avoid adding to the congestion of the city centre and instead create a calm, professional environment that learners will appreciate.

“Additionally, being situated within a thriving business hub opens up valuable opportunities to build partnerships with nearby companies, enhancing employability prospects for our students.”

Supporting planning documents describe UK Management College as “a franchise private educational institution” and noted the applicant was “hoping to work with University of Sunderland”.

Those behind the college campus scheme said it would “deliver significant economic and social benefits, including skills development, job creation, and sustainable reuse of vacant built stock”.

It was noted that the college would also “upskill local students who may go on to work locally, including at Doxford International Business Park itself”.

The planning statement adds: “It is evident that a suitable quantum of car parking is already in place, especially as it is reasonable to assume that a college use would generate less car trips than the lawful office use, especially were it operating to full capacity.

“Moreover, the layout of the area in front of the main entrance of the application property already functions as a drop-off area [and] with regards to cycle parking, such is already in situ around the building.

“Turning to public transport, there are bus stops immediately adjacent to the application property, as well as further bus stops within a short walk, which offer regular services towards Sunderland city centre and Pennywell, and Washington.”

A decision on the planning application for the proposed Doxford campus is expected later this year following a council consultation exercise.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01631/FUL