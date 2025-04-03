Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a ‘short-stay serviced apartment’ above shop space in Sunderland city centre have been given the green light.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for 1-2 Olive Street near Park Lane Interchange.

Plans submitted last year (2024) were seeking permission to convert upper floors to a six-bedroom apartment, with four bedrooms on the first floor and two bedrooms on the second floor.

Submitted floor plans showed a kitchen / dining area, a lounge, a room with multiple bathrooms, and half of the proposed bedrooms benefiting from ensuite bathroom facilities.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials confirmed the application site included a retail use on the ground floor and bedrooms above.

It added that it is “unclear if the upper storeys have been used as lettable rooms or used as operators accommodation” and that the building is “in a poor state of repair and is in need of complete refurbishment”.

No dedicated parking was proposed for the development but secure cycle parking was proposed in the “rear offshoot on the ground floor.”

During a council consultation exercise on the plans, no representations were received from neighbouring properties or members of the public.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council approved it on April 2, 2025.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the development was “acceptable in this sustainable location” and met the objectives of a policy in the council’s local plan which “supports the development of cultural, leisure and tourism proposals.”

It was noted that “short-stay / holiday let serviced accommodation, as proposed, (if appropriately controlled to be occupied as such through condition and/or legal agreement) could furthermore support loca ltourism”.

Council planners also welcomed the plans “enabling the retention of commercial activity to the street frontage at ground floor level” and noted no objections had been received from the council’s highways department.

The council decision report adds: “The proposal is considered to represent an acceptable use of a property in this city centre location.

“It is considered that the proposal would not be detrimental to the amenity of nearby residents, visual amenity or highway safety.”

A previous design and access statement from applicants stated a plan for a house in multiple occupation (HMO) at the site was initially explored then shelved, and gives an indication of target occupiers for the proposed short-stay apartment.

The design and access statement adds: “Based on a brief market study and assessment, the applicant’s first choice was to convert the upper floors into HMO (house in multiple occupation).

“However, it was established at the pre-application stages that HMO use is not likely to be supported.

“The next viable use is a short-stay apartment for families or professionals who visit from out of town and who may be looking to live in the town centre for the vibrant town centre, shopping, leisure and other amenities.

“This conversion can be ideal for the limitations the site has in terms of the context.

“The commercial use on the ground floor will not clash with the proposed temporary stay of the visitors since they will be aware that town centre hotels and short-stay apartments can have noisy surroundings until midnight.

“When evaluating various options, the proposal for short stay seems to be most compatible and financially viable because it is likely to sustain for many years.

“Vacant properties pose a continuous threat to the lifespan of the building, the neighbouring buildings, overall impact on high street and future outlook of investments to create sustainable developments.”

For more information on the plan or council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/02062/FUL