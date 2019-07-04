Shop plans for closed Sunderland Natwest bank branch
A former bank site could be transformed into shops under new plans submitted to Sunderland City Council.
In recent weeks, a “change of use” bid was launched for the former Natwest Site in Sea Road, Fulwell.
According to planning documents, the site on the busy shopping street has remained vacant since 2016.
New works aim to redevelop the site into two retail spaces for businesses in future.
The proposals are under consultation with the council’s planning department.
Public comments can be made on the plans until Thursday, July 18, with a final decision expected by the end of August.
To have your say, visi t www.sunderland.gov.uk/online-applications and search planning ref: 19/01039/FU