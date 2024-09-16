Second attempt to expand Sunderland dental practice after previous plans rejected
Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received a new application for the Lynwood Dental practice in the city’s St Peter’s ward.
The application from Lynwood Healthcare Ltd is seeking permission for a single-storey rear extension to the property at 162 Fulwell Road.
Plans were previously submitted for a two-storey rear extension at the site with a ground floor garage space, a small porch projecting into the space to the side of the extension and an additional office, meeting room and store on the first floor.
However, Sunderland City Council’s planning department refused the application last year after raising concerns about the proposed design and wider parking and highway safety issues.
Applicant Lynwood Healthcare Ltd later lodged an appeal with the national Planning Inspectorate, but the appeal was dismissed by a planning inspector appointed by the Secretary of State.
New plans for the site, submitted this month, include a scaled back development with a single-storey extension into the rear yard area.
Proposed floor plans submitted to council officials show the extension housing a consultation room and staff room, as well as internal circulation space, new windows and part of the yard area being retained.
A ‘construction specification’ document submitted to council planners adds the new building would have an “underfloor heating system” and mechanical ventilation.
Meanwhile, a planning application notes the new development would not lead to any change to the number of employees on site.
A decision on the planning application is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.
Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of November 1, 2024.
For more information on the planning application, or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01800/SUB
