Second attempt to expand Sunderland dental practice after previous plans rejected

Fresh plans to boost facilities for customers and staff at a Sunderland dental practice have been submitted to council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received a new application for the Lynwood Dental practice in the city’s St Peter’s ward.

The application from Lynwood Healthcare Ltd is seeking permission for a single-storey rear extension to the property at 162 Fulwell Road.

Plans were previously submitted for a two-storey rear extension at the site with a ground floor garage space, a small porch projecting into the space to the side of the extension and an additional office, meeting room and store on the first floor.

Lynwood Dental, 162 Fulwell Road, Sunderland. Credit LDRS

New plans for the site, submitted this month, include a scaled back development with a single-storey extension into the rear yard area.

Proposed floor plans submitted to council officials show the extension housing a consultation room and staff room, as well as internal circulation space, new windows and part of the yard area being retained.

A ‘construction specification’ document submitted to council planners adds the new building would have an “underfloor heating system” and mechanical ventilation.

Meanwhile, a planning application notes the new development would not lead to any change to the number of employees on site.

A decision on the planning application is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of November 1, 2024.

For more information on the planning application, or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01800/SUB