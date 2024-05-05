Seaham Town Council looks for events manager to handle functions at town hall

The town hall function suite. Picture issued by Seaham Town Council.

Seaham Town Council is keen to hear from any interested parties who can manage events within the Town Hall Function Suite Facility.

This includes the complete running of the function suite which has both a bar and catering kitchen to provide food and drinks for all appropriate functions such weddings, christenings and the annual Mayors Civic Ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Town Hall is situated in a very attractive venue set in parkland in the very popular seaside town of Seaham.

Picture issued by Seaham Town Council.

The Town Hall itself is bright and modern and holds 150/250 seated depending on layout.

There is also a large stage for plays, presentation nights and live music. Anyone wishing to be considered and included should contact the Town Council on 0191 5818034 or email [email protected] for further information.

Interested parties will be provided with a questionnaire together with a non-collusion form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both should be completed and returned by 31st May 2024 to The Finance Officer, Seaham Town Council, Seaham Town Hall, Stockton Road, Seaham, Co Durham. SR7 0HP marked Private and Confidential.

Seaham Town Council

Tel: 0191 581 8034

GDPR