Seaham Town Council looks for events manager to handle functions at town hall
Seaham Town Council is keen to hear from any interested parties who can manage events within the Town Hall Function Suite Facility.
This includes the complete running of the function suite which has both a bar and catering kitchen to provide food and drinks for all appropriate functions such weddings, christenings and the annual Mayors Civic Ball.
The Town Hall is situated in a very attractive venue set in parkland in the very popular seaside town of Seaham.
The Town Hall itself is bright and modern and holds 150/250 seated depending on layout.
There is also a large stage for plays, presentation nights and live music. Anyone wishing to be considered and included should contact the Town Council on 0191 5818034 or email [email protected] for further information.
Interested parties will be provided with a questionnaire together with a non-collusion form.
Both should be completed and returned by 31st May 2024 to The Finance Officer, Seaham Town Council, Seaham Town Hall, Stockton Road, Seaham, Co Durham. SR7 0HP marked Private and Confidential.
Seaham Town Council
Tel: 0191 581 8034
GDPR
This Council recognises that it has a duty to people whose information it holds to treat that information in accordance with statute. Click https://www.seaham.gov.uk/index.php/the-council/privacy-policy to download our privacy notice which explains how we use any personal information we collect about you.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.