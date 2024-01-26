Seaburn regeneration helped create 200 jobs at Sunderland seafront, say city leaders

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Recent regeneration and transformation projects in Seaburn have helped secure “over £30million in private investment and create more than 200 jobs”, according to city leaders.

Sunderland City Council bosses said developments around the coastline have helped boost visitor numbers, provided career opportunities and given them the “ability to attract major national and international events”.

The figures and comments came at the latest meeting of full council on Wednesday (January 24) after a question was asked by a resident over what impact recent regeneration in Seaburn has had on jobs and the local economy.

Seaburn seafront.

Labour’s councillor Graeme Miller, city council leader, highlighted the Seaburn Inn, STACK Seaburn and the Tram Shelter as key projects which have helped provide a boost to the area.

Speaking at the meeting, he said: “Regeneration in Seaburn has secured over £30million of private sector investment, creating over 200 jobs and several hundred more in the construction industry and the supply chain and the services in the Seaburn economy.

“The development of new housing and business investment such as the Seaburn Inn, STACK Seaburn and the Tram Shelter, have increased income from council tax and business rates, significantly increased visitor numbers and overnight stays, and expenditure in the local daytime and nighttime economy.”

He added the regeneration will also help with “safeguarding and providing much-valued career opportunities for local people.”

The meeting also heard how further investment is planned, including a “high-quality children’s play area that will strengthen the Seaburn offer.”

Last year the city council’s planning department received a planning application for land off Lowry Road near the Prego Restaurant and the former pirate play park site for that development.

The plans, which were developed with input from local schoolchildren, aim to create a key visitor attraction as part of Seaburn’s wider seafront offer.

Cllr Miller continued: “Seaburn and Roker are now vibrant leisure destinations set in £15million of award-winning and well-connected public realm that supports the city’s low carbon, and social and economic growth ambitions, and have the ability to attract major national and international events.”