Vine Place, Sunderland. Picture c/o Google Streetview

Cosmin Mirea, 34, admitted drink driving when he appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Mirea, who gave his address as Lime Grove, Birmingham, was spotted by police officers driving down the wrong lane in Vine Place, Sunderland, on October 6 and was stopped.

Rachel Glover, prosecuting, said: “When they spoke to him, they felt he was intoxicated. His speech was slurred, and his eyes were glazed.”

He was breath tested and found to have 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the limit being 35.

Romanian Mirea, who represented himself in court, said: “I think why I was on the wrong side of the road is because in Romania we drive on the other side of the road. I think this was my problem.”

He said he knew he had had too much to drink.