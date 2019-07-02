The 'road to nowhere' near Dalton Park

The site, off the A182, near Dalton Business Park, is the first phase of the planned Jade Business Park.

The application sought permission for five single-story buildings, which will make up seven separate business units.

Artist's impression of the new Jade Business Park

The scheme is expected to create more than 250 jobs on-site once it is up and running and support a further 115 and could be worth almost £13million to the region every year.

The wider site is about 55 acres and, once fully developed, is thought to have the potential to create about 2,500 jobs in County Durham.

“It’s good for the area to bring in some new jobs and it will be nice to see the road to nowhere being used,” said Coun Jan Blakey.

“I just have concerns about antisocial behaviour from boy racers because the road is so long and straight.”

Coun Blakey was speaking at a meeting of Durham County Council’s County Planning Committee on July 2, which unanimously backed the proposals, despite some concerns about transport to and from the site near Murton.

Members heard its size meant it was unlikely to be considered viable for connection to the public transport network, but added this could change as it expands.

Guy Marsden, director of Highbridge Properties, the firm behind the plans, told the committee:“There’s a very keen interest in terms of a third of the overall development which, if it were to come to pass, [could have a] 24-hour operation working on-site.

“If that came to pass it may address some concerns on security, but there will also be a security presence on site and we will have to see how that works in terms of deterring antisocial behaviour.”