Rivals put their differences aside to call for an end on harassment and abuse.

Councillors from all political persuasions backed a motion to support the Local Government Association's 'Debate Not Hate' campaign.

Organisers of the campaign say debating and disagreeing with one another is a 'healthy part of democracy, but abuse and intimidation crosses the line into dangerous territory'.

The campaign aims to raise public awareness of the role of councillors in their communities, encourage healthy debate and improve the responses and support for local politicians facing abuse and intimidation.

According to the Local Government Association, seven in 10 councillors reported experiencing abuse or intimidation in 2023, with abuse and harassment also commonly being cited as one of the main deterrents for people getting involved in local politics.

Cllr Claire Rowntree, deputy leader of the council, who tabled the motion, said: “I am delighted that councillors from across the floor unanimously backed this motion, which will see Sunderland City Council sign up to - and support - the Debate Not Hate campaign.

“I came into local politics to do the best I can for my community, by giving it a strong voice, its share of resources and helping to build a sustainable and prosperous future for people across the city.

“I care about my community and our city and I want it to thrive, but we need passionate voices, positive energy and people with skills, knowledge and empathy to achieve this. What we do not need is this insidious behaviour that turns good people away from political and civic life.

“By working with the LGA however, we can help enact real change by raising the profile of the agenda and the very real issues facing councillors - and lobbying the Government to ensure it is taken just as serious as MP safety.

“For us, this means a review and an overhaul of the Standards Regime, and I am delighted that councillors from across the city will now work in unison, speaking with one united voice, to continue to press for real change as we try to clean up politics and remove the toxicity that has worryingly become the norm in political life.”

Cllr Rowntree also spoke about the rising levels of misogyny experienced by women councillors and how, working together, they are hoping to make political life more inclusive for all.

She added: “The misogyny experienced by many councillors is also blatant and women councillors are disproportionately impacted by this behaviour too.

“It is pleasing however that progress is being made within our council and those who have experienced such abuse are now being listened to, taken seriously and more robust systems are being put in place. But we still have much work to do.

“This is why we can and will play a wider part locally, regionally and nationally in leading the agenda to improve members’ safety and our ability to undertake our roles to the best of our ability.

