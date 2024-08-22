Revised plans lodged for Sunderland care home development on former car sales site
Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received a new application for a long-vacant former car sales garage site in the city’s Castle ward.
The land sits on the junction of North Hylton Road and Castletown Way, near a Lidl supermarket, and was cleared around a decade ago.
Last year, proposals from applicant Verum Victum Healthcare to build a 94-unit care home were approved by the council’s Planning and Highways Committee.
The development was expected to cater for a range of needs with 58 apartments proposed for extra care, specialist care and assisted living accommodation and a 36-bed intermediate care facility.
A planning statement submitted with the application added the care facility would enhance independence as well as provide specialist dementia care and provision to “support the timely discharge from hospital”.
Despite the planning permission being issued more than a year ago (March 2023), no works have taken place and the site remains largely vacant.
Earlier this year, applicant Verum Victum Healthcare applied for permission to amend the planning application description to “remove all reference to numbers of apartments/bed spaces”.
This application was approved by Sunderland City Council in July, 2024, and in a decision report, council planners said the amendment would “not change the scale of the proposed development or have any impacts either visually or in terms of amenity”.
It was also noted that the “interests of any third party who participated in the original decision would not be disadvantaged in any way” and that the changes would not impact any planning conditions linked to the original planning application.
A further planning application has now been submitted to the city council seeking to “facilitate a change in schedule of accommodation” at the care development.
The applicant is now proposing “85 apartments for extra care” along with “minor amendments to elevations”, a “re-configuration” of the development’s internal layout and the “omission of the secondary pedestrian access point at first floor level to west elevation”.
Submitted floor plans show how the building would be subdivided across four floors under the revised scheme.
This includes a kitchen, restaurant/lounge, entrance foyer and reception, ‘buggy store’, consultants room, offices, activity room and changing facilities on the ground floor, as well as a spa, salon, physiotherapy room and eight one-bed apartments.
The remaining upper floors include 77 one-bed apartments as well as some lounge, laundry and staff areas, with 85 apartments in total across the proposed building.
Original approved plans showed part of the building’s top floor dedicated to intermediate care bedrooms, which were described in a design and access statement as being used for “residents requiring short-term accommodation before or following hospital operations, or who are struggling to live at home”.
However, the new floor plans have removed reference to these 36 bed spaces, with the proposed description for the care home now being “85 apartments for extra care”.
A decision on the amended plans will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.
Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of November 7, 2024.
For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01598/VAR
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.