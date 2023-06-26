Sunderland City Council’s planning and highways committee at their latest meeting discussed revised plans for Eden Villas Dental Practice, off Oxclose Road, in the Washington Central ward.

An application had already recently been granted for a new porch and ramp to the front of the property, the removal of the garage to the side and the provision of a single storey side extension.

However revised plans were later submitted by applicant Kashif Mohammed Ahmad to also provide an extension to the rear of the property, along with the previously approved alterations.

Council planning reports outline how the extension to the side and rear will provide an additional surgery, X-ray room, decontamination room, reception/waiting area, disabled toilet, office and / or meeting room and staff kitchen for the practice.

The application went before the committee following requests from ward Councillors Linda Williams and Dianne Snowdon after objections were submitted from neighbouring properties.

Councillors on the committee, meeting on Monday, June 19, discussed the application, heard views and unanimously approved the proposals, in line with recommendations from planning officers.

A report from council planners concluded the development “would not cause unacceptable harm to the amenities of the occupiers of the adjoining properties, the street scene or highway safety”.

It added it would “support and expand facilities available at a community facility”.

One of the owners of the dental practice, speaking at the meeting, said they have worked with residents around the proposals which aim to provide improved staff facilities such as a kitchen and office.

He said: “As an NHS practice, the increase in patient numbers seems to be what everybody is worried about but actually that’s not really on the cards

“I’m not trying to upset anybody, I’m trying to achieve our business needs.

“The provision of better staffing facilities allows us to recruit various staff and maintain them essentially, that’s what the struggle is in the NHS attracting a good dentist and keeping them there.”

He did raise concerns over conditions attached to the recommended approval however, including one which states the use of the rooms created by the extension shall not be changed unless the council first agrees in writing.

Another states the premises can only operate 8am until 6pm, Monday to Friday.

He added these would cause “excessive” restrictions for potential minor internal changes such as moving the reception or toilets, and they do not know what NHS requirements could come in the future.

Meanwhile the time condition would prevent them holding potential meetings or public engagement events on weekends and evenings, some of which “encourage children’s hygiene”, he added.

However officers ruled the conditions were in the interests of “residential amenity” and councillors agreed with implementing them as part of the approval.