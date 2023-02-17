Former Southwick Social Club site, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

Sunderland City Council’s planning department have received a new application for the former Southwick Social Club site off Church Bank.

According to council planning documents, the social club was demolished back in 2017 after the building fell into a “significant state of disrepair”.

In August 2018, an attempt to convert the site into an “open storage area” with parking was rejected by councillors following concerns about highway safety, noise and heritage impacts on a local listed church building.

A new application submitted in February, 2023, aims to transform the site into a retail development with associated infrastructure.

This includes 25 new parking spaces, electric vehicle charging points, new boundary treatments and landscaping.

The application has been submitted by Southwick Development Ltd along with a range of supporting documents.

Although the proposed occupier for the retail unit is not named in the application, those behind the scheme have claimed plans will deliver a sustainable development in an accessible location.

In addition, 15 full-time and five part-time employees are proposed for the retail scheme.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials adds: “The proposed redevelopment of the site would improve the vitality of this area by bringing a vacant site back into use, providing employment and supporting the daytime and evening economy of the area.

“It is therefore considered that the principle of the proposals being located on the site should be considered acceptable.

“The National Planning Policy Framework has a presumption in favour of sustainable development.

“One of the core planning principles sets out the desire to proactively support sustainable economic development.

“In submitting these proposals, it is considered that there are significant economic benefits through private investment and job creation (during and post construction)”.

A heritage statement submitted with the plans also claims the scheme’s design will have a “neutral impact” to the setting of the adjacent Grade II-listed Church of Holy Trinity.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s website indicates a decision will be made by April 12, 2023.