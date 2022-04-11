Sunderland City Council’s planning department recently validated applications for Newbottle Workingmen’s Social Club off Front Street in the Copt Hill ward.

This included a range of repair works to the building including the replacement of existing timber windows with new timber fixed box sash windows with “slimline double glazing and trickle vents” to all floors and the entrance lobby.

In addition, the plans included the relocation of the existing window extract vent to the front wall and the redecoration of existing stonework and railings to match existing colours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newbottle Workingmen’s Social Club.

A design, access, heritage and planning statement submitted with the planning application provides more details on the development.

It reads: “The current windows are of varying design as they have been altered over the years, some to fixed pane and the previously openable sash windows have all been fixed shut due to historic break-ins and vandalism.

“There is also an extract fan to the female toilets window which is to be relocated in the front wall.

“There is no requirement for physically openable windows as the whole premises has mechanical ventilation.”

The supporting document goes on to say: “The new timber double glazed windows will be constructed as a standard box sash window only with slim line 12mm double glazing units.

“The windows will be fitted with trickle vents but will be unopenable to combat the chance of further break ins.

“The double glazing will enhance the thermal resistance of the building and help to reduce the gas consumption for the boilers.

“The windows style and materials as well as the standardised white paint colour have been chosen to compliment the stature of the existing building and also to provide longevity of finish once installed as all materials are low maintenance.

“Slimline double glazing also allows for the retention of narrower glazing bars which keep the traditional appearance.

“All of the existing stonework and render will also be repainted white along with the existing railings being repainted black.”

According to planning documents, the current premises has bar and function facilities on the ground and first floors with the third floor being vacant.

No alteration works are proposed to the internal layout.

Decisions on planning and listed building consent applications are expected in coming months.